Subscribe

Richard Sobol, Sebastopol attorney who fought for civil rights, dies at 82

PRESS DEMOCRAT WIRE AND STAFF REPORT
April 15, 2020, 2:43PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sebastopol resident Richard Barry Sobol, a white lawyer who defended black civil rights activists at the height of the movement in Louisiana, often weathering threats to his own life, has died.

Sobol died March 24 at his home in Sebastopol of aspiration pneumonia, stemming from radiation treatment for squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node in his neck, said his wife, Anne Sobol. He was 82.

The couple moved to Sebastopol in 2013 to escape dangerous weather in the South and to be closer to family and friends. Sobol loved walking, especially on the Laguna and Joe Rodota trails, his wife said. He continued his walks for as long as his health allowed.

Sobol’s career included groundbreaking litigation involving desegregation of schools, employment discrimination against minorities and women, electing blacks to public office and a case that led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision guaranteeing the right to a trial by jury in state criminal cases.

Gary Duncan, the subject of that lawsuit, said he’s still at a loss for words after hearing of Sobol’s death.

“When he passed away, I lost part of myself,” Duncan said in a telephone interview from his home in Harvey, Louisiana. “He was one of the greatest people in the world.”

A documentary is being made about the Duncan cases and a book about them titled “Deep Delta Justice” is due to be published in July. Duncan said Sobol treated him like a son and his death is a “great loss” to the world.

“He was dedicated for what he was doing,“ Duncan said. “There was no money involved really but he had a belief that everybody should have equal rights. He represented a lot of people in Louisiana and was threatened everywhere he went but he didn’t let that get in his way. He was a strong man to be able to do that.”

Duncan said Sobol was jailed for representing him but that didn’t stop him.

Sobol arrived in Louisiana in 1966 as a volunteer for the Lawyers Constitutional Defense Committee. In a 2016 piece about his work for the LCDC that appears in Kent Spriggs’ “Voices of Civil Rights Lawyers: Reflections from the Deep South 1964-1980,” Sobol said that assignment saw him enter “a new world from which I have never returned.”

“In Louisiana, people who needed help would be depending on my work,“ he wrote. “Whether I did it and did it quickly and successfully meant the difference between jail or not jail; integrated or segregated education; fair or discriminatory employment practices; the right to demonstrate or the denial of that right; access to public accommodations or the denial of access; the right to vote or tricks to nullify that right; and so on.”

Peter Edelman, a lifelong friend who met Sobol while clerking for judges on the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York City, said Sobol was “a lawyer’s lawyer and just a wonderful man.“

“He was so smart and so committed to justice,” said Edelman, a professor at Georgetown Law School.

Sobol’s work in Louisiana, he said, was really remarkable.

“In Louisiana, at the time of the civil rights movement, lawyering was really thin and Richard was a major player. Everyone went to him; he took on complicated cases, anything that was to be done and he became kind of a hero and he absolutely deserved that,” he said.

Another friend, retired Columbia Law School professor George Cooper, worked with Sobol at the LCDC.

“We wanted to do more with our lives,” he recalled. “Richard was one of those men for whom civil rights and justice, particularly justice for black people, was the cause to which he devoted his life. And he faced a lot of danger because of that.”

Sobol left Louisiana in 1968 shortly after the Duncan decision, and returned to Washington to practice law. He also taught at the University of Michigan’s law school before returning to Louisiana in 1971. Three years later he founded a civil rights law firm in Washington, D.C., with Michael Trister. In 1991, he returned to Louisiana, where he lived for more than two decades.

Tired of hurricanes and floods, Richard and Anne began exploring a move west. Their daughter lives in Los Angeles and they have friends in Graton.

“It was the gestalt with Sebastopol,” Anne Sobol said. “It fit right in with our politics. It’s so beautiful here.”

Sobol quickly discovered the scenic walking trails near Sebastopol and walked as often as he could.

“Walking on those trails meant a lot to him. He did it almost every day until his health declined again in 2018,” she said.

Though he had a feeding tube, Sobol wanted to get outside on Thanksgiving 2018. A photo of him dressed warmly and using two canes shows his happiness, his wife said.

“He said, ‘Why don’t we go for a walk?’ At that point all the walking he was doing was with his physical therapist, but he said he wanted to go to the Laguna Trail, and we did,” she said. “The photograph shows what a high experience it was for us to get out there. It was a beautiful day.”

Sobol is survived by his wife of 45 years, Anne Buxton Sobol, and his daughter, Joanna Sobol McCallum of Los Angeles, and dear friends George and Sonia Segal of Graton and their son, Matthew Greenbaum.

Associated Press reporter Chevel Johnson and Press Democrat Staff Writer Lori A. Carter contributed to this story.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine