Richard Sobol, Sebastopol attorney who fought for civil rights, dies at 82

Sebastopol resident Richard Barry Sobol, a white lawyer who defended black civil rights activists at the height of the movement in Louisiana, often weathering threats to his own life, has died.

Sobol died March 24 at his home in Sebastopol of aspiration pneumonia, stemming from radiation treatment for squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node in his neck, said his wife, Anne Sobol. He was 82.

The couple moved to Sebastopol in 2013 to escape dangerous weather in the South and to be closer to family and friends. Sobol loved walking, especially on the Laguna and Joe Rodota trails, his wife said. He continued his walks for as long as his health allowed.

Sobol’s career included groundbreaking litigation involving desegregation of schools, employment discrimination against minorities and women, electing blacks to public office and a case that led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision guaranteeing the right to a trial by jury in state criminal cases.

Gary Duncan, the subject of that lawsuit, said he’s still at a loss for words after hearing of Sobol’s death.

“When he passed away, I lost part of myself,” Duncan said in a telephone interview from his home in Harvey, Louisiana. “He was one of the greatest people in the world.”

A documentary is being made about the Duncan cases and a book about them titled “Deep Delta Justice” is due to be published in July. Duncan said Sobol treated him like a son and his death is a “great loss” to the world.

“He was dedicated for what he was doing,“ Duncan said. “There was no money involved really but he had a belief that everybody should have equal rights. He represented a lot of people in Louisiana and was threatened everywhere he went but he didn’t let that get in his way. He was a strong man to be able to do that.”

Duncan said Sobol was jailed for representing him but that didn’t stop him.

Sobol arrived in Louisiana in 1966 as a volunteer for the Lawyers Constitutional Defense Committee. In a 2016 piece about his work for the LCDC that appears in Kent Spriggs’ “Voices of Civil Rights Lawyers: Reflections from the Deep South 1964-1980,” Sobol said that assignment saw him enter “a new world from which I have never returned.”

“In Louisiana, people who needed help would be depending on my work,“ he wrote. “Whether I did it and did it quickly and successfully meant the difference between jail or not jail; integrated or segregated education; fair or discriminatory employment practices; the right to demonstrate or the denial of that right; access to public accommodations or the denial of access; the right to vote or tricks to nullify that right; and so on.”

Peter Edelman, a lifelong friend who met Sobol while clerking for judges on the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York City, said Sobol was “a lawyer’s lawyer and just a wonderful man.“

“He was so smart and so committed to justice,” said Edelman, a professor at Georgetown Law School.

Sobol’s work in Louisiana, he said, was really remarkable.

“In Louisiana, at the time of the civil rights movement, lawyering was really thin and Richard was a major player. Everyone went to him; he took on complicated cases, anything that was to be done and he became kind of a hero and he absolutely deserved that,” he said.