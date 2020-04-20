Sutter Santa Rosa hospital prepares for surge of coronavirus patients

The doctors, nurses and medical assistants at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital have trained endless hours for a much-feared coronavirus surge that could flood the county’s six hospitals with hundreds of COVID-19 patients.

They hope that day will never come, but if it does they’re ready.

“This is only making me a better team member, a better nurse,” said Sutter Health nurse Joey Benton, standing outside an outpatient hospital room recently converted into an intensive-care room for coronavirus patients.

Benton said she gets “goosebumps” when she thinks about all the training and preparation she and her fellow nurses have received to handle a surge.

“We’re health care workers. This is what we do,” she said. “As nurses we’re ready to jump in and help.”

Benton a surgery nurse for more than 20 years, is among 700 to 800 direct caregivers on the hospital’s 1,000-member staff who have spent thousands of hours training and planning for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital administrators have been preparing for a surge in coronavirus patients since at least February. County public health officials have tried to buy them time, restricting most public activity since March 18 to slow the spread of virus as Sutter and other local hospitals scrambled to expand their capacity to treat patients.

They have been guided by computer modeling that attempts to answer two critical questions: When will the surge arrive and how big will it be?

The first projections, released April 2 by the county public health department, estimated about 1,500 county residents could require hospitalization when coronavirus infections peak between May 28 and June 2. The figure is more than twice the number of hospital beds typically available in the county.

Since then, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, has said the actual number of people requiring hospital care will likely be less than that, given the success of a 4-week-old shelter-in-place order and other social distancing measures.

On Friday, Mase said more recent state modeling showed the number of hospitalizations during the peak of the outbreak could be much lower, between 600 and 1,000 virus patients in Sonoma County.

Mase said the second phase of modeling by Imperial College London would likely find a lower number of hospitalizations than first projected.

Only 21 people have been hospitalized in Sonoma County for coronavirus since the first case was detected in the county on March 2, and the first person infected via community transmission was announced by county health officials March 14.

Over the last seven weeks, testing has identified 181 cases in the county. Of those, 87 people have recovered and 92 were active Sunday. Two people have died.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” said Mase during a press call Friday.

According to county emergency management staff, the county’s six hospitals have the capacity to ramp up from an existing 689 inpatient beds to a little more than 1,000 beds by adding 345 beds, of which 90 would be ICU beds. The county’s hospitals currently have 70 dedicated intensive care unit beds.

On Friday, Sutter Health officials allowed The Press Democrat to see some of the coronavirus surge preparations at its 84-bed hospital in northeast Santa Rosa.

The $284 million medical center — the county’s newest hospital — opened its doors in 2014 and admits about 7,000 patients a year.