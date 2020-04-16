Subscribe

2 Rohnert Park men arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Monte Vista Elementary School

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 15, 2020, 9:43PM
Two Rohnert Park men were arrested Tuesday night after officers found them crawling out of a classroom window at Monte Vista Elementary School, carrying property they are suspected of stealing.

Justin Andrew Oliver and Noah Taylor Evans, both 21, were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy, Rohnert Park police said in a news release. The two were no longer in custody as of Wednesday night, according to the jail’s website.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was notified at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday of a burglar alarm that had been activated at the Monte Vista Elementary School on Magnolia Avenue. When officers arrived at the school, they saw a suspect crawling into a classroom window headfirst with his feet sticking out, police said.

Officers surrounded the area and then saw two suspects, later identified as Oliver and Evans, crawling out a window. The two men were carrying property that officers suspected had been stolen from a classroom, police said.

The two men were taken into custody without incident. Officers searched the area but no additional suspects were located or believed to be involved, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

