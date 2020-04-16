What happened in Sonoma County in 1940?

What was life like in the Redwood Empire 80 years ago?

In 1940 there were only 69,052 residents in Sonoma County and 12,605 in Santa Rosa. The average home cost was around $3,000 and prunes and apples were our top crops.

Significant events of the year included springtime storms that caused flooding along the Russian River and throughout Sonoma County. On March 26, the Petaluma-Santa Rosa Railroad freight warehouse on Sebastopol Avenue collapsed, killing nine people and destroying more than 500,000 pounds of prunes.

In September, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the nation’s first peacetime draft bill. Over 6,600 Sonoma County men between the ages of 21 and 35 registered for selective service. On Oct. 29, Santa Rosan Hank Duarte, number 158, was the first person to be called in a live radio broadcast on KSRO. Although World War II had already engulfed much of Europe and parts of Asia, the United States was still officially neutral.

Two significant Sonoma County figures were also memorialized in 1940. On April 17, Santa Rosa’s post office experienced its busiest day in memory, selling more than 150,000 Luther Burbank commemorative stamps. On June 9, novelist Jack London’s Beauty Ranch became an official California historic landmark.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the other significant events that occurred in 1940.