The recovered: How it feels to be alive after battling coronavirus

The first nine days were bearable. Mild cough, scratchy throat, lower back pain. Jill Baren, a triathlete, ascribed the last symptom to overdoing exercise.

The next eight days? Horrific. Severe fevers, chest pain, cramps, fatigue, diarrhea and dehydration that sent her to the hospital.

"The way people looked at me in the ER, the look in people's eyes, I've never seen that," says Baren, 59, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. "They looked at me like I could die."

These people knew her well. Baren, president of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, was lying in the Philadelphia emergency room where she works as a physician.

Last week, fully recovered, Baren returned to caring for patients. "It feels empowering to have been through this," she says. "I'm in a position to help in a way that other people are not. I don't have to live in dire fear if a droplet goes through my protective clothing," she says. "I can reassure people, tell my story."

Baren is among the recovereds, the almost 44,000 in the United States who have survived covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Because of faulty results and a lack of testing, their true number is believed to be substantially greater and will continue to mount for months to come. As of Tuesday, more than 600,000 Americans had contracted the virus.

How does it feel to be among them? To be alive on the other side of the pandemic, the crush of anxiety?

Lucky.

Lucky and weepy and invincible and relieved and tired and motivated and perplexed and altered.

There is so much information and, then again, not enough as to how to proceed. People who have recovered, even those who are still weak, share an urgency to help, inform and donate, especially plasma, anything for research. Some people report feeling like superheroes, virus Avengers. Others sense being stigmatized, that the healthy will avoid them for fear of risking infection.

- - -

March was a fevered blur for Carrie Smith, 44, a nurse in St. Louis assigned to a hospital's cardiac floor. On her worst days recovering at home, she slept 20 hours a day. Half of the respiratory therapists at her hospital went out sick, and a fifth of the nursing staff.

"I was so scared," she says. "I had written out my living will. I had prepared as if I was going to die." This is what solace sounds like on the other side of the tunnel. "It's been a relief. Everyone in my house got it, and nobody died from it."

Madeline Long, 56, of Bowie, Maryland, is a breast cancer survivor and CEO of a company that produces devices for digital mammography. "I was terrified. For three days, I didn't think I would wake up. I couldn't breathe. I thought it was the new normal," she says. "It was worse than anything I went through with breast cancer." Long spent five days in the hospital.

How does she feel now? Silence, then sobbing. "I guess I've answered your question."

The pandemic, which arrived so fast and with such force, left confusion for those who now view the virus in their rearview mirror.

Guidelines for recovery vary. It can be a challenge to obtain clearance status from local government, to even get through to an overtaxed health department. How cleared is cleared? Do you tell everyone or keep it to yourself? What is the protocol for health-care workers who have had the virus, especially with patients who haven't?