Santa Rosa schools condense lunch distribution program

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Santa Rosa City Schools consolidated its drive-thru meal service for students this week, switching to a two-day schedule to help reduce contact between district staff and families.

The district is now conducting its grab-and-go meal program on Mondays and Wednesdays each week, providing breakfast and lunch for two days on Monday and three on Wednesdays. It takes place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at nine school sites around the city.

The service is available to any child age 18 and younger. A student is required to be with a parent for pickup because of federal regulations tied to food service funding.

For more information, visit srcschools.org/freemeals.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.