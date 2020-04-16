Subscribe

Santa Rosa schools condense lunch distribution program

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 15, 2020, 7:21PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Santa Rosa City Schools consolidated its drive-thru meal service for students this week, switching to a two-day schedule to help reduce contact between district staff and families.

The district is now conducting its grab-and-go meal program on Mondays and Wednesdays each week, providing breakfast and lunch for two days on Monday and three on Wednesdays. It takes place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at nine school sites around the city.

The service is available to any child age 18 and younger. A student is required to be with a parent for pickup because of federal regulations tied to food service funding.

For more information, visit srcschools.org/freemeals.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

