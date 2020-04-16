Navy may reinstate Capt. Brett Crozier to command of USS Theodore Roosevelt

WASHINGTON — The Navy is looking into whether it can reinstate Capt. Brett Crozier, the Santa Rosa native who was removed from command of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt after he pleaded for more help fighting a novel coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, Defense Department officials said Wednesday.

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, has indicated that he may reinstate Crozier, who is viewed as a hero by his crew for putting their lives above his career, officials said.

“No final decisions have been made,” Cmdr. Nate Christensen, a spokesman for the admiral, said in a statement on Wednesday. Christensen added that Gilday was reviewing the findings of a preliminary investigation into the events surrounding removal of Crozier, who graduated from Santa Rosa High in 1988.

But Gilday’s decision could be upended by President Donald Trump, who has not been shy about intervening in military personnel cases. Five months ago, Trump fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer for opposing the president’s intervention in support of a Navy SEAL accused of murdering a wounded captive during a deployment to Iraq.

No one in the Navy wants a repeat of those events, which came complete with Trump on Twitter admonishing the Navy leadership’s handling of the SEAL case. But Navy officials insist that Gilday will make a decision based on the findings of the investigation into the Roosevelt crisis, and not on what he thinks the president wants him to do.

Trump himself has indicated he may be open to reassessing the events around the firing. He said recently that Crozier “made a mistake,” but he also noted that the captain “had a bad day.” It remained unclear how the president would view a move to reinstate Crozier, or when action would be taken.

Crozier, who is in isolation on Guam with coronavirus, was removed from command on April 2 by Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary at the time, a move that drew outrage among the carrier’s crew and across the country and eventually led to Modly’s resignation.

Gilday and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had both cautioned Modly not to fire Crozier until after an investigation into the case has been completed. Modly, believing Trump wanted the captain fired, ignored them, officials said.

As of Wednesday, 615 Roosevelt crew members have tested positive for coronavirus; five are in the hospital with one in intensive care, and one has died. The death of the sailor on Monday was a poignant punctuation to Crozier’s March 30 plea for help, after four days of being rebuffed by his superiors in his request to evacuate the ship, because, he wrote, “sailors don’t need to die.”

That plea, sent in an email to 20 Navy personnel, became public and angered Modly, which led to his decision to remove the captain from his post.

Gilday indicated last week that he was open to the possibility of reinstating Crozier once the preliminary investigation was completed. “I am taking no options off the table as I review that investigation,” he told reporters. “I think that is my responsibility.”

Any decision to reinstate Crozier would come with its own problems. Navy officials remain unhappy with the captain’s decision to send an unclassified letter pleading for help to so many people, instead of relying on his chain of command. For the Navy to reinstate him, Gilday would have to determine that Crozier’s superiors were not being adequately responsive to his pleas for help before he sent the letter, Navy officials said.