Officials across California say lifting stay-at-home rules too soon would be disastrous

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Gov. Gavin Newsom offered his take Tuesday on how stay-at-home restrictions would be eased, but it's not California's governor who issues those restrictions. Health officers have extraordinary powers to issue wide-ranging shelter-in-place orders for the state.

This week, a number of health officers across California voiced agreement with the governor: Now is not the time to loosen up the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

It could be sometime in May before state and local officials begin to seriously contemplate how they might start to gradually ease the stay-at-home order.

"This is not the end, and it's not even the beginning of the end, but perhaps the end of the beginning," Anna Roth, director of Contra Costa Health Services, said Tuesday, quoting Winston Churchill's comments after a victory in World War II in 1942. "Now is not the time for us to take a victory lap."

But Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County's health officer, went further. "It's not even the end of the beginning. It's still the beginning of the beginning in this crisis," Farnitano told the county Board of Supervisors. "If we do not continue our efforts to really reduce the spread within our community by our social-distancing and staying-at-home efforts ... we are still at risk of facing a surge that could overwhelm our hospitals."

California's hospitals have not been stretched to limit, as medical facilities have been in New York. By Tuesday night, California had reported more than 700 deaths; New York state, meanwhile, has reported more than 10,000.

But the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has continued to climb in California, from about 1,600 on March 31 to about 3,100 on Tuesday. The number of people in California's intensive care units with confirmed coronavirus infections also has risen from about 650 on March 31 to nearly 1,200 on Tuesday, although it's possible the number of people in ICU beds has started to show signs of flattening.

But experts say what California needs to see is a sustained drop in the numbers of new cases. That may not happen until around the end of May, or perhaps mid-June, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert.

So far, the number of new cases is continuing to increase. Los Angeles County recorded 595 new cases Tuesday, the fourth highest daily total so far, after a momentary dip in the past week.

There were also 40 new fatalities reported Tuesday, the highest daily death total for L.A. County.

Just last week, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer ordered an extension of stay-at-home restrictions until May 15. Added to the order: a requirement, starting Wednesday, that people shopping at essential businesses wear cloth face coverings. She warned last week it might be summertime before officials look at relaxing elements of the stay-at-home order.

"We are not yet on the other side of this pandemic," Ferrer said Tuesday.

In Silicon Valley, the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in California, officials had reason for cautious optimism, with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stabilizing at about 50 to 100 additional cases daily, said Dr. Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County.

Deaths are still increasing, but slowly, she added. As of Monday, Santa Clara County had reported 1,666 cases and 60 deaths.

"However, I want to emphasize that we are by no means out of the woods," Cody said at a news conference Tuesday. "We're still probably at the beginning of what is going to be a very long marathon."