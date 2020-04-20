No coronavirus cases at veterans home in Yountville, but many concerns

One month after it closed its sprawling campus to visitors to protect its vulnerable residents from the coronavirus, the Veterans Home of California in Yountville has managed to stop the virus at its gates.

While veterans homes elsewhere have experienced outbreaks of the deadly virus, none of the approximately 600 daily employees or 775 residents at the Yountville facility — the nation’s largest veterans home — have tested positive for the virus, according to the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

But tighter controls have increased the isolation, inactivity and confusion that already weighed upon some of the veterans living at the home, residents and care workers say.

And while the virus has not been detected yet inside the Yountville facility, some employees say they do not have adequate access to protective masks and other supplies. They fear the agency’s policies, which require some health care workers to repeatedly reuse a single mask over the course of a week, place employees and elderly residents at risk for an outbreak of COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the virus.

CalVet said it is committed to protecting the health of residents and employees at its eight veterans homes, which provide a range of care from independent living communities to skilled nursing homes.

“In accordance with state and federal guidance, CalVet provided masks to all of our staff and residents at all of our homes, as one of the many additional steps we’ve taken to maintain the health and safety of our residents and staff,” Lindsey Sin, the department’s acting deputy secretary for communications, wrote in an email.

Health care workers at the Yountville home generally receive one mask a week, said Sin, who confirmed that this is the policy throughout the state’s eight veterans homes.

“Of course we want to be judicious in the use of all of our supplies, so we’re providing these masks weekly, unless they become overused or soiled and need to be replaced earlier,” she added.

If a resident exhibits any flu-like symptoms, the home immediately implements infection-control protocols, placing ill residents in isolation and providing staff who treat them with additional protective gear, Sin said.

But the equipment dispersal places residents and staff at risk, according to two care workers who were interviewed separately and spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution from supervisors. One said staff can replace a mask before the one-week threshold only if it is torn or wet, requiring them to reuse the same mask while interacting with multiple residents.

“This goes against everything I was ever trained for,” she said. “Any germs, I’m bringing them room to room. They gave me a shield for if I have a close encounter. And then it’s like ‘be safe,’ you know?”

The other employee, a nurse who also insisted on anonymity, said medical staff at the home are required to show their masks to the guard at the front gate upon arrival — meaning they must bring potentially contaminated equipment into their cars following each shift.

Few workers in the Yountville facility are using N95 masks, which are designed to prevent airborne particles and liquids from contaminating the face, according to the two care workers.

Concerned about the limited supplies of masks at the Yountville facility, a former therapeutic care specialist recently made 60 cloth masks at home and delivered them to her former coworkers.