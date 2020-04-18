Subscribe

MARY JO WINTER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 18, 2020, 4:29PM
Cloverdale’s Competitive Cheer teams, Cloverdale Thunder and Cloverdale Chargers, recently won first place at a major cheerleading competition in Florida.

Last month, the 16 young athletes, ranging in age from 8-18 years, traveled with their coaches, Crystal Stone and Savanah Hemphill, to Orlando to compete in the very first recreational cheerleading championship held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Quest, recognized as the most competitive and prestigious end-of-season event for recreational and youth cheer, features the nation’s top recreational teams from across the country. Cloverdale earned at-large bids to attend at a competition back in November.

As a result of their outstanding performances, both teams were awarded first place championship titles in their skill levels and age groups.

Coaches Stone and Hemphill say they are looking forward to the accomplishments this program will bring to Sonoma County under its new title, “Lightning Athletics.”

