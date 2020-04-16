How alarming predictions about coronavirus losses in California gave way to guarded optimism

LOS ANGELES — The dire predictions from Gov. Gavin Newsom and state public health officials have been steady and unnerving: Millions of Californians would be infected by the coronavirus, hospitals would be overrun, desperate patients could die without ventilators.

But a more optimistic outlook is emerging, with several epidemiological studies suggesting the state is probably at the peak number of daily new cases, as long as social distancing restrictions remain in place.

It was less than a month ago, on March 18, that Newsom wrote a letter to President Donald Trump saying that 25.5 million Californians would be infected within eight weeks. And on April 7, Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of Health and Human Services, said he believed the state would need at least an additional 15,000 ventilators to handle the crisis, which he predicted would peak in May or June.

But by Friday, Ghaly’s comments were far less alarming. “Any peak, when it comes, will probably not be significantly higher than today on ICU hospitalizations and overall hospitalizations because we have done all the right things on physical distancing and staying at home,” he said.

On Wednesday, the state for the first time released some of the data behind those earlier warnings that hospitals would be overwhelmed in May. A chart shows a demand for 31,747 beds by May 20. But it also shows that the projections on hospitalizations have so far been hugely overblown, predicting a need for 11,428 beds Tuesday when only 5,065 were actually hospitalized with COVID-19.

A spokeswoman with the state health agency, Kate Folmar, acknowledged that the projections had been off and added that “we are continuously refining our model with researchers and local public health offices.”

She added: “Bear in mind that this is a completely new virus with new patterns. So it’s not the same as modeling the flu or measles.”

The governor and his top health advisers have not been alone in painting a bleak picture. Epidemiologists warned that the virus could cause millions of deaths. Doctors and nurses described emergency rooms and intensive care units that could soon be on the brink of chaos. Media outlets issued alarming daily reports of escalating infection counts.

While the threat of infection has diminished, it has by no means disappeared, with well over 1,000 new confirmed cases a day in California over the last week. The state reported a new high of 76 deaths Wednesday, 42 in Los Angeles County alone.

But academic models from London to San Francisco appear to show that California is at the top of the curve for new cases, with the peak in deaths likely following anywhere from one to three weeks behind.

An epidemiological model built by researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine projected Tuesday that the number of new cases in California were “decreasing” day by day.

And an analysis by UC San Francisco School of Medicine shows most counties in California are seeing a daily decrease in the number of new cases, while some are reporting flat numbers, with only a few still logging increases, said Travis Porco, professor at UCSF’s department of epidemiology and biostatistics and a researcher on the model.

“The powerful flattening is unmistakable,” Porco said. But he said it will take a few more days to know “whether we really are starting to drive it downward.”

The big question ahead is how sharp that downward curve will be. A slow decline could easily mean far more people die after the peak than before. A fast one would mean the opposite. Social distancing will be a critical factor. Lifting restrictions too early would likely lead to dangerous new jumps in cases.