Subscribe

Vice mayor of Paradise charged in teen sex sting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 16, 2020, 8:09AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PARADISE — The vice mayor of a Northern California town devastated by a wildfire in 2018 was charged with allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages and photos to a sheriff's deputy he believed was a 16-year-old girl, officials said Wednesday.

Michael Zuccolillo, vice mayor of Paradise, turned himself on Tuesday at the Butte County Jail and was freed after posting $135,000 bail.

He declined comment to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Paradise was decimated by the 2018 Camp fire, which killed 85 people. It was the deadliest in California history.

Zuccolillo, 41, was elected to the Town Council in 2016.

Zuccolillo allegedly sent sexually explicit text messages and photographs of his genitals to a person he believed to be a 16-year-old girl visiting Sacramento from China but actually was a sheriff's investigator, authorities said.

He has been charged with communicating and trying to arrange a meeting with a minor in order to engage in lewd and sexual conduct, along with sending harmful material to a minor, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine