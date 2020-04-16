Subscribe

Beach hazard warning issued for Sonoma Coast

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 16, 2020, 8:59AM

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard warning for Friday on the Sonoma Coast.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday because of expected dangerous waves.

Anticipated “long period waves” bring an increased risk of sneaker waves and stronger rip currents, endangering those in the water or the shoreline. Those “forerunner waves” are expected to last 17-20 seconds, the NWS said.

Beaches from Sonoma County to Monterey County are included in the warning.

State and county beaches are closed due to coronavirus precautions.

