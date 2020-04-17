Sonoma County to require masks at care facilities, for law enforcement

With the goal of preventing a coronavirus outbreak among the elderly and infirm, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase Thursday issued a new order that staff and visitors to group care settings must wear masks.

They also must be screened for symptoms, such as a raised temperature or other signs of illness, before being allowed to start work or enter the building.

Mase also made it mandatory for law enforcement to wear medical-grade masks “anytime they interact with the public or patients,” according to the order issued 5 p.m. Thursday.

The added requirements are aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, and they are the kind of measures being expanded to tailor prevention measures so that some parts of public life shelter-in-place restrictions can be eased.

“Shelter in place does not need to last indefinitely,” Mase said in an interview. “We need additional interventions as we’re going to come out of shelter in place slowly and systematically.”

As of Thursday, 172 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sonoma County, including 87 active cases, 83 people who have recovered and two people who have died, according to county data. All told, 4,200 tests for COVID-19 have been run by a network of public, hospital and commercial labs in Sonoma County.

Two staff members of local care facilities have so far tested positive for COVID-19, cases detected through a series of surveillance tests conducted at local facilities, according to Mase. Those staffers have been in quarantine and public health workers have not identified any others infected through contact with them, according to Mase.

“We see no transmission in our skilled nursing facilities at this point,” Mase said.

Sonoma County has so far not experienced the kind of devastating outbreak of coronavirus that has struck elder care homes across the globe, starting in the United States with a long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, that was linked to 43 deaths.

Also Friday, an order issued earlier comes into effect requiring all people in Sonoma County to wear face coverings or makeshift masks when in stores, businesses and other public settings where it’s difficult to keep distance from others. Mase said she doesn’t anticipate calling for strict enforcement of the rule unless it becomes clear people are not following safe practices outside the home.

The number of cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations falls far below the number projected in an epidemiological model done for the county to help local government and hospitals brace for a potential surge in cases.

So far, only 21 people have been ill enough to require hospitalization, making it appear unlikely the county would experience a surge of 1,500 hospitalized patients at an anticipated peak between May 28 and June 2.

Mase credited the shelter-at-home directive for causing an “exponential decrease in the number of cases” anticipated by the county’s model, done by an epidemiologist at the Imperial College London.

Effective March 18, the public health order restricted business activity and requiring people stay at home beyond essential errands is slated to last through May 3.

Forcing people to shelter at home has been far more effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus than predicted, Mase said. She and other public health officials are planning to loosen restrictions in ways that won’t cause a spike in cases but will allow businesses to begin recovering from the economic blow of a society shutdown.

Mase remained cautious because while the number of cases are increasing at a slow pace, they have not yet plateaued. A new model for the county anticipated next week is expected to show a dramatic decrease in hospitalizations at peak, she said.

“We’re seeing a huge flattening to the curve due to our interventions,” Mase said.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.