Sonoma County Library sees uptick in digital lending during shutdown

Sonoma County residents are borrowing more books, magazines, movies, music and comics than ever, all without setting foot in any of the public library system’s 15 locations that were closed a month ago.

The deluge of digital borrowing prompted by the coronavirus pandemic marks a dramatic shift for the libraries, which currently hold about 668,000 books, CDs, DVDs and other physical assets. Library officials think the trend may continue after the stay-home and social distancing mandates have been lifted.

“A lot of people are seeing how easy it is — and they will keep doing it,” said Ann Hammond, the Sonoma County Library director.

The libraries, without foot traffic or librarians on duty, are “in some ways busier than ever,” she said. Circulation of ebooks and other online materials “has gone off the charts,” she said.

OverDrive, a popular way to check out electronic books and audiobooks, had a 356% increase in website page views in the 23 days from March 17 to April 8. The library’s Hoopla platform, which offers books, films, TV, music, comics and more, had a 786% uptick in the same period.

The system’s biggest bulge came from RBDigital, which provides access to thousands of current and back issues of magazines, with a 2,434% increase in page views.

Prior to the shutdown, digital and physical library activity was nearly equal.

Patrons checked out 2.9 million books and other physical items during the year ending in June, while the library recorded 2.4 million website visits and nearly 830,000 electronic uses of materials.

Since March 17, the libraries have recorded 95,509 digital checkouts, amounting to more than 3,100 a day, said Ray Holley, a library spokesman.

Library patrons are learning languages with Mango, improving software skills with Lynda, evaluating products with Consumer Reports, researching auto repairs with Chilton and reading the New York Times, all at no cost with a library card, which is also free.

“We don’t see this shift as temporary,” Hammond said.

The library system revamped its website to open with a page that says “Your library at home,” with illustrated links to resources including ebooks, periodicals, entertainment, online learning, youth content and an “ask a librarian” feature. The site is at sonomalibrary.org.

Since some households lack reliable internet access, the branch libraries all have free high-speed Wi-Fi on during the shutdown that can often be accessed from outside the building.

None of it, however, takes the place of a clean, well-lit location to read, with story times for children and other programs and “just being with friends and neighbors in a happy gathering place,” Hammond said.

When the pandemic limits are lifted, people may still be wary of entering closed spaces, especially with children, she said. Libraries are considering changes, such as removing every other computer to create space between users, limiting the number of children attending story time and setting appointments for reference services.

“It’s comforting to people to know we are looking out for their health,” Hammond said.

The Sonoma County Library is a tax-supported public agency with 186 full-time employees and an annual budget of about $36 million.

