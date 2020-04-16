Historic 'megadrought' underway in California, American West, new study finds

The American West, including California, is in the middle of a historic “megadrought” — an ongoing stretch of extended arid conditions not seen in centuries — according to a major new study released Thursday.

In the nine Western states from Colorado to California, 2000 to 2018 ranks as second-driest 19-year period in the past 1,200 years, according the the study, led by scientists at Columbia University, and published in the journal Science.

The scientists, who studied tree rings from roughly 30,000 trees in 1,586 locations to measure the amount of rainfall and soil moisture over the centuries, found that the only time when conditions were drier in the West than they are now was between 1576 and 1603, when the Pilgrims had yet to set sail for Plymouth Rock and Spanish conquistadors first ventured into New Mexico and Arizona.

The current megadrought is still underway, and while its causes are natural, it is being made worse by warmer temperatures from climate change, the researchers said. And although there have been wet years, such as in 2017 and 2010, they noted, those are exceptions in the longer two-decade pattern, similar to days when the stock market drops in value, even though the longer overall trend in prices is upward over decades.

“Across the broad American West, the last two decades have looked as bad as the worst two-decade period of the last millennium. This is an event of millennial significance,” said Park Williams, a bioclimatologist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, and lead author of the study.

“The severity varies throughout the region,” he said. “But when you look at the region as a whole, this is really truly a monumental event.”

It’s understandable that people don’t always realize when they are living amid historic shifts, said Bill Patzert, a retired oceanographer and research scientist for 35 years at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

“The thing about droughts in the West is that they are large. And they are long,” Patzert said. “They don’t go for a few months. They wax and they wane. They are on-again off-again. We have a couple of years with good rain and snowpack — like 2005 and 2010 and 2017 — and you think you are out. But it’s like the Godfather. You are back in again. Everybody is too quick to terminate droughts.”

Patzert studied ocean patterns for decades and concluded nearly 20 years ago that a shift was underway in which wetter conditions seen during thew 1980s and 1990s would give way to an extended drought.

He said the best way to measure whether a drought is over in the West is to look at the level of Lake Mead, the vast reservoir behind Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, which flows through seven Western states. The lake, a critical water source for the West, is currently just 44% full.

“Lake Mead has been low for a long time,” he said. “It’s still low. And there’s no quick fix.”

Ominously, the researchers in Thursday’s study found that the 20th century was the wettest century in the entire 1,200-year record.

In other words, people in large parts of California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and other areas that are largely built in deserts have constructed vast cities, water systems and farms around expectations for rainfall and snowfall which are well above the long-term historical realities for the region.