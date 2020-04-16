Steph and Ayesha Curry use foundation to feed Oakland families during the coronavirus crisis

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation Eat. Learn. Play. has provided 300,000 meals every week to families in Oakland during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The foundation, which also provides fitness and education opportunities for children, has shifted its focus to supplying families with food throughout the crisis. They've partnered with the Oakland Unified School District and the Alameda County Community Food Bank, and collaborated with chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen to provide the meals.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Ayesha Curry said to The Chronicle. “For us to start in July and then just a few months later have this crisis thrust at our community and be able to keep up with the demand has really been a blessing.”

Stephen Curry also has recently launched a resource guide about the coronavirus on his brand SC30's website.

“It’s all about impact,” he told the Chronicle. “The things my wife and I try to do, separately and together, are to raise awareness, to find impactful partnerships, to be human and understand the urgency of the moment.”