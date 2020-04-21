Restaurants ask Santa Rosa to delay minimum wage hike

Invoking the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on businesses, a group of local restaurant owners has asked Santa Rosa to reverse a decision that will hasten the rise of the minimum wage to $15 and above for workers in the city on July 1, well before the state requires.

Representatives of seven Santa Rosa businesses, headed by Daniel Gonnella of Union Hotel Restaurants, urged the Santa Rosa City Council on April 9 to undo a unanimous October decision that will increase the local minimum wage to $15 for businesses with more than 25 employees by July 1 and for smaller businesses by 2021.

The state has also mandated an increase in the minimum wage to $15 by 2022 or 2023, depending on business size, though Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma and other jurisdictions in California have decided to get there sooner.

Gonnella’s letter cited challenges past, present and future — the Tubbs and Kincade fires, PG&E’s mandatory blackouts last year “and likely 2020,” the current coronavirus pandemic and the minimum wage increase. It characterized Santa Rosa’s accelerated minimum wage hike as a “repressive” measure that “poses an impending undue burden to already tenuous small businesses” in Santa Rosa.

“With the current COVID-19 economic situation at hand, I implore you to rescind the City of Santa Rosa’s minimum wage ordinance and leave the minimum wage to the State of California,” wrote Gonnella, who declined a request for an interview. “If our concerns fall on deaf ears, I fear that the City of Santa Rosa landscape will look very different and not in a good way.”

The City Council is likely to discuss and potentially act on the local minimum wage in May. The city might keep the ordinance as is, suspend the program and change how it’s implemented, or rescind the accelerated wage hike schedule altogether.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said he had no particular feelings Monday on what should be done. He wants to weigh the impacts on workers and businesses alike, given the dramatic social changes that have occurred in the six months since the City Council voted to speed up the minimum wage increases.

“We now have an unemployment rate that’s skyrocketing,” he said. “There are some people that are going to benefit from this with higher wages — that comes at a cost.”

Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming noted that the council in October “was unanimous in our desire to offer both a boon to the economy and protection for workers.”

Delaying minimum wage increases could help businesses in the short run, she said, but would mean continued lower wages for workers and could have unintended consequences for businesses, potentially making it more difficult for them to attract labor.

Gonnella’s letter also said the California Restaurant Association had been working with Gov. Gavin Newsom to delay the climb toward $15 per hour statewide using executive authority granted by Senate Bill 3, the 2016 statewide minimum wage increase measure. The measure, signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown, included clauses intended to pause new minimum wage hikes in case of increased unemployment and reduced tax revenue or if state finance projections forecast a deficit.

Granting such a “pause” would help mitigate the “scorched earth” damage to the employment and restaurant association, Jot Condie, president of the California Restaurant Association, wrote to Newsom earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Neither Newsom’s office nor the state restaurant association responded to a request for comment Monday.

The executive director for North Bay Jobs with Justice, a key advocate for the accelerated minimum wage hike schedule, did not respond to a request for comment Monday, either.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.