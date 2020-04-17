How an outbreak on the USS Roosevelt became a defining moment for the US military

As a coronavirus outbreak swept through a U.S. aircraft carrier crippled off the coast of Guam, the ship’s commander tapped out an email urging senior Navy leaders to evacuate most of the 4,800 sailors onboard.

Capt. Brett Crozier opened his March 30 message to three admirals by saying he would “gladly” follow them “into battle whenever needed.” But he shifted to his concern that the Navy was not doing enough to stop the spread of the virus, and acknowledged being a part of the sluggish response.

“I fully realize that I bear responsibility for not demanding more decisive action the moment we pulled in, but at this point my only priority is the continued well-being of the crew and embarked staff,” Crozier wrote in previously unreported comments obtained by the Washington Post. “… I believe if there is ever a time to ask for help it is now regardless of the impact on my career.”

The email, copied to a handful of Navy captains, is at the heart of a crisis that erupted into public view after a four-page memo attached to it was published in the news media.

The note set off a chain reaction that included acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly’s decision to relieve Crozier, who grew up in Santa Rosa, from command and Modly’s resignation amid an outcry after audio emerged of him insulting the captain in an address to Theodore Roosevelt sailors.

But while the attachment circulated widely, Crozier’s email did not. The email shows that Modly mischaracterized the message, accusing Crozier of sending it to 20 or 30 people, as he cited it as justification for removing him from command.

The crisis has become a defining story for the U.S. military during the coronavirus pandemic. It also has underscored thorny challenges for the Navy, including a lack of clarity about how to respond to President Donald Trump’s concerns, disagreements about transparency and questions about whether officers who flag problems should face retribution.

This account of the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s crisis is based on memos, emails and text messages obtained by the Post, as well as interviews with about two dozen people familiar with the case, including senior defense officials, sailors and their loved ones. Many of them spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issues and concerns about retaliation.

The service is still testing sailors from the vessel. As of Thursday, 655 sailors had tested positive among 4,574 examined — more than 14%. One Theodore Roosevelt sailor with COVID-19 died on Tuesday, marking the first fatality in the active-duty military during the pandemic.

Six more sailors are hospitalized, including one in intensive care, the Navy said. Thousands of others are quarantined in hotel rooms under guard, with food that is often cold delivered a couple of times per day.

Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, opened an investigation of communication breakdowns after Crozier’s memo emerged, and is reviewing the results. He is expected to decide Crozier’s future as he responds to the investigation’s findings as soon as this week.

‘Risk-informed decision’

The Theodore Roosevelt’s stop in Vietnam in early March marked the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the country and the United States. It was also meant to serve as a symbolic show of U.S. strength and influence in the region, in the face of a rising China. Planning had been in the works for months.