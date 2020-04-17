Biden pitches himself as the best equipped to face a crisis

The deadly Ebola virus was spreading through West Africa, and top Obama administration officials were increasingly alarmed about Nigeria, the most populous nation in the continent. They needed the country to take action, and Joe Biden was tapped to deliver the message.

A few hours before an elaborate White House dinner for African leaders, the Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, was summoned to a meeting in Biden's office in the West Wing. When the door closed, the vice president unleashed a string of warnings so forceful that it shocked those around him.

"He really pressed him and pressured him to ramp up Nigeria's efforts. I remember us all being surprised," said Lisa Monaco, a top homeland security adviser to President Barack Obama who at the time was helping manage the Ebola response.

The episode showcased Biden in a role he often played in the Obama administration, acting as a political Swiss Army knife brought out for specific jobs at certain moments of crisis. From the administration's opening days, he used relationships built up over decades in Washington to help blunt the impact of health crises, including Ebola, and push through a stimulus package to lift the country out of the worst economic collapse since the Depression.

As the country is again seized by a global health epidemic and economic turmoil, Biden is leaning on this record as voters determine whom they can best trust in a crisis, a judgment both Democrats and Republicans believe will be at the forefront of voters' minds in November. As President Donald Trump tries to portray the former vice president as a bumbling bureaucrat, Biden is touting his experience - and the Obama administration's approach to handling crisis - and directly contrasting it with the response to the novel coronavirus by Trump and his federal team.

Trump and his supporters have dismissed the notion of Biden as a competent crisis manager, pointing to everything from shortages in the federal government stockpile that emerged after the Obama administration to Biden incorrectly referring to the H1N1 virus as N1H1.

"Biden was a joke," said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, citing several past stumbles. "Today he ineffectively snipes from the sidelines, offering suggestions for things President Trump is already doing, and desperately looking for relevance where there is none."

Highlighting Biden's support for trade policies such as NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Murtaugh added, "The idea that he can handle an economic crisis is laughable."

A review of the eight years Biden spent in the Obama administration, and interviews with nearly a dozen of those involved, showed that in moments of crisis Biden was relentless and enmeshed in the details. He could be sober and empathetic, but also prone to verbal miscues that other officials had to quickly clarify. He was less the originator of policies than the hammer to drive them into being.

The cauldron of those crises formed Biden's outlook on the current ones. Biden says he begins each day talking with his teams of health and economic advisers and keeps in touch with House and Senate leaders and mayors and governors around the country. (He also spoke recently with Trump to offer suggestions for handling the coronavirus; they agreed to keep most details of the conversation private, but both called it cordial.)

He has outlined an economic proposal to pump federal money into the economy - as the Obama administration did - and set up a presidential task force to oversee its implementation. He has called for legislation to forgive at least $10,000 per person of federal student loans, increase Social Security checks by $200 per month, and ensure no American pays out of pocket for medical care related to the coronavirus.