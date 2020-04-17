Subscribe

Lakeport resident cited for violating Lake County shelter-in-place order

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 16, 2020, 9:39PM
Updated 7 minutes ago

A 60-year-old Lakeport man was cited for violating Lake County’s shelter-in-place order after police said he harassed a local business.

Robert Ed Taylor was cited and later released for criminal and civil violations of the public health order that is meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Lakeport police said in a news release. Taylor harassed a business and its customers, after being asked to leave several times and being given warnings by officers, police said in a Facebook post. He received a citation and was then released for conducting this nonessential business, which the order prohibits.

After Taylor was released, though, officers arrested him on suspicion of continuing to conduct nonessential activities, police said. He was released on additional criminal and civil citations, including a $200 administrative fine.

Taylor is the second individual Lakeport police have cited for violating the countywide health order.

Since this time last week, officers have made 37 contacts for violations and checked on the security of 63 businesses, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

