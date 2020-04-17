Subscribe

Helicopter pilot makes emergency landing near Tomales because of mechanical failure

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 16, 2020, 9:21PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A helicopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing just east of Tomales on Thursday.

CHP received a report of a helicopter down on Tomales Petaluma Road near Alexander Road in the afternoon, the agency said in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived, they learned that the pilot made an emergency landing because of a mechanical failure. No one was injured in the landing, CHP said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation, CHP said. Neither agency could be reached for further details on the incident Thursday night.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine