Santa Rosa police begin enforcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order

To report public health order violations involving construction site compliance: contact the City of Santa Rosa Code Enforcement team at 707-543-3198 or submit a code enforcement complaint form here .

To report violations of the order: call Santa Rosa police at 707-528-5222 or email srpdinfo@srcity.org

Santa Rosa police have begun citing businesses and individuals for violating the shelter-in-place order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Friday morning, Police Chief Ray Navarro put out a video message alerting people that officers will be issuing tickets now if businesses are open without authorization or individuals are out without valid reason.

While the majority of people and business are complying, he said, many have not.

“We continue to observe some community members who are disregarding the health order,” he said. “Our approach has been to educate, but it is now necessary to issue citations.”

The department’s special enforcement team has responded to reports of open business or individuals flouting the orders to shelter in place.

Last week, the department issued 40 written business warnings, two written warnings to individuals and five citations to individuals.

Violations of the order come with a “hefty price tag of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail,” Navarro said.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.