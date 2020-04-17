Subscribe

Twin girls killed, suspect arrested in Southern California shooting

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 17, 2020, 9:33AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LEMON GROVE — Twin 15-year-old girls were killed and a suspect was arrested after an apparent domestic-violence shooting near San Diego that also left a man wounded, authorities said Thursday.

Gunfire was reported around noon Wednesday and a man was seen running from a home in the city of Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Arriving deputies found two girls shot to death and a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, he said.

The suspected shooter was found about two hours later hiding in the backyard of a nearby home after a manhunt that included a sheriff's helicopter crew, the Union-Tribune reported.

Dwayne Edward Groves, 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, sheriff's department said. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Groves is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who lived at the home where the shooting occurred, investigators said.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Sharon Worth-Hatlee, who lives nearby, told the newspaper that one of her granddaughters was about the same age as the twins.

“I watched them grow up for years,” Worth-Hatlee said, calling them “really good kids.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine