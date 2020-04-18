Subscribe

Sonoma County inmate population dips amid new bail rules

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 17, 2020, 7:27PM
Sonoma County’s jail population dipped this week, the ripple effect of a statewide order requiring county courthouses to release inmates arrested for most misdemeanor crimes and certain low-level felonies.

The emergency ruling, intended to address mounting concerns over inmate and employee safety at California jails during the coronavirus pandemic, was approved last week by the state’s Judicial Council, the decision-making body of California’s court system.

It temporarily sets bail at $0 for most inmates accused of minor crimes and some felonies, including both newly booked inmates and ones already awaiting trial. People accused of violent felony crimes, sex crimes, domestic violence or violations of court-issued restraining orders aren’t eligible for such releases under the new bail schedule, set to expire 90 days after California lifts statewide shelter-at-home mandates.

Over the last week, the inmate population at Sonoma County’s two jails — the Sonoma County Main Jail and the North Detention Facility — has dropped by 100, according to Sheriff’s Office data.

There were 609 inmates in custody Friday morning, said Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Al Vernon, who oversees the county’s two jails. The number represents roughly a 45% decrease from the jails’ daily average, which ranges from 1,050 to 1,100 inmates.

The change in bail policy has led to a reduction in the number of inmates accused of accused of misdemeanor crimes, as most are approved for release on $0 bail, Vernon said. It’s also created space for two modules at the Sonoma County Jail, one for women and one for men, where new inmates accused of more serious crimes can quarantine for 14 days before they are moved into areas of the jail that house longer-term inmates.

“It only makes sense,” Vernon said of the order. “When you’re living in tight quarters, you can’t expect to prevent this disease from spreading unless you can create social distancing.”

Hearings to determine if Sonoma County inmates were eligible for release on $0 bail began this week in Sonoma County Superior Court, held in the afternoons by way of video proceedings. Judges have the discretion to deny bail if they feel releasing an inmate on $0 bail is inappropriate, according to the order published Thursday.

Sonoma County’s Juvenile Hall has also seen a decrease in the number of youth offenders it houses, said Sonoma County Chief Probation Officer David Koch. The juvenile facility, which typically has about 40 adolescents in custody at any given time, had 27 on Friday after a judge — with input from defense attorneys, prosecutors and probation staff — released youth he determined would not pose a threat if they returned home, Koch said.

The implementation of the statewide order comes on the heels of efforts launched by Sonoma County’s public safety and judicial leaders in recent weeks to reduce the jail population, acting on similar concerns that jail staff and detainees were at a higher risk of catching the virus. Those efforts included releasing nonviolent offenders awaiting trial for low-level crimes, such as DUIs, and convicted inmates nearing the end of their sentence. In-person visits were closed to the public and jail staff and new inmates were screened for symptoms of the disease upon their arrival.

It led the number of inmates housed at the jail to drop to 877, or a 20% decrease compared to the combined daily average in just over a week after Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order began on March 18.

Like the releases done locally prior to the statewide emergency ruling, the county’s public defenders, prosecutors and probation staff were providing input about an inmate’s suitability to be released back into the community on $0 bail before a judge makes a final decision, Vernon said.

No inmates or jail staff had tested positive for the disease, a signal the preventative measures are working, Vernon said. Of the 13 detention employees with the agency that have sought testing for the virus since the pandemic began, none had tested positive, data provided by the Sheriff’s Office earlier in the week showed. Ten inmates have also been tested and each came back negative with the disease.

Jail staff gave inmates cloth coverings Thursday night and Sheriff Mark Essick ordered all staff to wear masks whenever they came into contact with the public on April 10, a week before county health officials made it a requirement, Vernon said.

On Friday, the county Department of Public Health tested about 40 people at the jail to gauge whether there were any undetected cases, county spokeswoman Jennifer Laroque said. It was part of an enhanced surveillance program county health officers were doing to screen for the disease in “congregate areas,” such as homeless shelters and in-care facilities that house large quantities of people in close quarters.

The tests were done on both inmates and jail staff, who are more likely to carry the disease based on their contact with the outside world. The county expected to learn the results in about a day’s time, Laroque said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

