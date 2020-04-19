Chris Smith: Sonoma County centenarians receive birthday surprises despite pandemic

Henny Miller, who survived World War II and came to despise Adolf Hitler but was pained to emigrate from her beloved Germany, just days ago marked her 100th birthday while standing in isolation on a second-floor apartment patio in Petaluma.

A few miles away and two days later, Betty Greenway of southern Sonoma County’s historically prominent Behrens family turned 102 in the company of a few family members from whom she stood prophylactically separated by a steel road gate.

You’d have thought from their reactions that both centenarians were the guests of honor of birthday galas reserved for queens.

...

HENNY SMILED sweetly on Tuesday as nine Kaiser Permanente staffers in bright yellow face masks cheered her and displayed congratulatory signs and balloons below her assisted-living unit at Petaluma’s Valley Orchards retirement complex.

“Oh, it was fantastic, wonderful,” Henny marveled.

The visiting Kaiser crew, which included her eye doc, James Carolan, sang to her and left for safe delivery to her room a couple of her favorite things: bubbly and chocolates.

Janice Cullen, an ophthalmology tech at the Kaiser medical center on Lakeville Highway, explained how the birthday surprise at Henny’s place came to be.

Henny functions quite well despite dealing with the eye disorder macular degeneration, for which she receives injections about once a month. Cullen and her Kaiser colleagues adore Henny and were looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday at her April visit.

But that appointment was put off by the COVID-19 crisis. The Kaiser crew wasn’t about to miss hailing Henny on her big day.

The heartfelt but socially distanced birthday surprise that unfolded down below her patio brought tears of happiness to Henny, who’s had not just a long life but a remarkable one.

She was born in Hamburg on April 14, 1920. As a kid she thought Hitler was good for Germany.

“He was the devil himself, but I didn’t see that,” she said. “I was like all young people. I learned the hard way.”

To fulfill her compulsory service to the Reich as it spread war and occupation throughout Europe, the former Henny Müller became a nurse. Her greatest personal disaster came with the near biblical firestorm ignited by the Allied bombing of her hometown.

It destroyed most of Hamburg and killed as many as 50,000 people. “We lost everything,” Henny said, adding that following the inferno she possessed “just a handful of pictures.”

After the war, she got a good job with Shell Oil but her husband, a returned German POW, couldn’t find work. So in 1956 they came to the U.S.

Henny loves this country. “Now I have a good life here,” she told me a couple days after her 100th birthday surprise.

Being confined to her room by the pandemic isn’t so bad, she said. “I have a tree in front of my balcony, so I don’t miss the outside.”

...

BETTY GREENWAY was inside her apartment at Santa Rosa’s Spring Lake Village retirement community on Thursday. Her phone rang and she picked it up to hear her daughter, Kathy Osbun, chime, “Happy birthday!”

Betty was born in Petaluma on April 16, 1918. Her daughter, a retired teacher, asked her to walk out to where there’s a locked swinging gate across one of the roads into Spring Lake Village.