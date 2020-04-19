Subscribe

Chris Smith: Sonoma County centenarians receive birthday surprises despite pandemic

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 18, 2020, 5:54PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Henny Miller, who survived World War II and came to despise Adolf Hitler but was pained to emigrate from her beloved Germany, just days ago marked her 100th birthday while standing in isolation on a second-floor apartment patio in Petaluma.

A few miles away and two days later, Betty Greenway of southern Sonoma County’s historically prominent Behrens family turned 102 in the company of a few family members from whom she stood prophylactically separated by a steel road gate.

You’d have thought from their reactions that both centenarians were the guests of honor of birthday galas reserved for queens.

...

HENNY SMILED sweetly on Tuesday as nine Kaiser Permanente staffers in bright yellow face masks cheered her and displayed congratulatory signs and balloons below her assisted-living unit at Petaluma’s Valley Orchards retirement complex.

“Oh, it was fantastic, wonderful,” Henny marveled.

The visiting Kaiser crew, which included her eye doc, James Carolan, sang to her and left for safe delivery to her room a couple of her favorite things: bubbly and chocolates.

Janice Cullen, an ophthalmology tech at the Kaiser medical center on Lakeville Highway, explained how the birthday surprise at Henny’s place came to be.

Henny functions quite well despite dealing with the eye disorder macular degeneration, for which she receives injections about once a month. Cullen and her Kaiser colleagues adore Henny and were looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday at her April visit.

But that appointment was put off by the COVID-19 crisis. The Kaiser crew wasn’t about to miss hailing Henny on her big day.

The heartfelt but socially distanced birthday surprise that unfolded down below her patio brought tears of happiness to Henny, who’s had not just a long life but a remarkable one.

She was born in Hamburg on April 14, 1920. As a kid she thought Hitler was good for Germany.

“He was the devil himself, but I didn’t see that,” she said. “I was like all young people. I learned the hard way.”

To fulfill her compulsory service to the Reich as it spread war and occupation throughout Europe, the former Henny Müller became a nurse. Her greatest personal disaster came with the near biblical firestorm ignited by the Allied bombing of her hometown.

It destroyed most of Hamburg and killed as many as 50,000 people. “We lost everything,” Henny said, adding that following the inferno she possessed “just a handful of pictures.”

After the war, she got a good job with Shell Oil but her husband, a returned German POW, couldn’t find work. So in 1956 they came to the U.S.

Henny loves this country. “Now I have a good life here,” she told me a couple days after her 100th birthday surprise.

Being confined to her room by the pandemic isn’t so bad, she said. “I have a tree in front of my balcony, so I don’t miss the outside.”

...

BETTY GREENWAY was inside her apartment at Santa Rosa’s Spring Lake Village retirement community on Thursday. Her phone rang and she picked it up to hear her daughter, Kathy Osbun, chime, “Happy birthday!”

Betty was born in Petaluma on April 16, 1918. Her daughter, a retired teacher, asked her to walk out to where there’s a locked swinging gate across one of the roads into Spring Lake Village.

Betty, impeccably dressed as usual, took the short hike to the gate, and she beamed.

A handmade sign attached to the gate read, “Happy 102nd Birthday.” Just beyond the barrier stood a cluster of loved one that included her daughter and her son-in-law and two granddaughters.

Other than for two helium balloons, one of which escaped before Betty saw it, that was about it for her birthday party in the time of COVID-19.

But she treasured it.

“It was so nice,” Betty said. “The only thing that mattered was that I could see my family, because I haven’t seen them for five weeks.”

She has no recollections of the 1918 flu pandemic that showed itself about the time she was born to Petalumans Albert and May Behrens, and that infected perhaps a third of the people on Earth and killed about 50 million.

But she remembers well the Great Depression and World War II. Though her family lived leanly through the Depression, they never missed a meal — and they served good many to others worse off.

All through the hard times, Betty recalled, weary and hungry people would appear at the door and ask if they could work for something to eat.

“My mom never turned anyone away,” she said. “She always had coffee and eggs and toast that she would give them.”

Betty remembers her mother, a native of tiny Annapolis in the extreme northwest of Sonoma County, would lead the wanderers into the backyard and have them perform some simple chores “so they felt like they were doing something while she fixed their meal.”

The Depression gave way to World War II. Betty, a 1936 graduate of Petaluma High, winces at the memory of her younger brother, Al, being captured by the German army during the Battle of the Bulge.

But the prisoner of war came safely home after the war and became a well-known attorney in Santa Rosa. Al and Betty see a fair bit of each other these days — they’re next-door neighbors there at Spring Lake Village.

“I’ve had a wonderful life, I really have,” Betty said the day after a 102nd birthday celebration subdued by the pandemic but lovely even so.

Genetics and her upbeat outlook suggest that there are a number of birthdays yet to come. Her mother lived to within a month of 106.

...

THE SAME DAY that Betty turned 102, the phone rang at Irene Morris’s home at The Orchard, a 55-and-older community off Santa Rosa’s Piner Road.

A friend and neighbor, Mel Lawson, told Irene, “Come to the door, I have a package for you.” That very day was Irene’s 95th birthday.

Irene opened the door to behold quite a scene.

Out on the street, her friend, Mel, was in a decorated car at the head of a long, long caravan of people from throughout The Orchard. They honked and waved and nearly buried Irene, adored in part for her decades of service as a bartender at community gatherings, in greeting cards.

“That,” she said later, “was the best birthday I ever had.”

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

