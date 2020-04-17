Subscribe

Police chase, kill man suspected of dumping woman by side of Oakland road

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 17, 2020, 12:07PM
Updated 58 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

RICHMOND — Northern California police responding to a report of a woman abandoned by the side of a road wound up in a fatal shootout with a male suspect, who died at the scene.

Oakland police arriving at the scene Thursday tried to stop the suspect from leaving but he fled to neighboring Richmond, said Richmond police.

The suspect rammed his car into a police vehicle and injured two officers getting out of their car. Police say the suspect pointed a firearm at the officers, at which time the officers fired and the suspect was killed.

The victim is at a local hospital and in critical condition.

Two police officers were taken to a local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine