Coronavirus death rates in many states will likely peak after May 1, new model says

Researchers at the University of Texas released a new model that finds the number of covid-19 deaths in the country has not yet peaked and will likely not reach an apex until after May 1.

Using geolocation data from cellphones to determine the impact of social distancing within each state, the model predicts that only New York and Louisiana will be past their peak by Sunday with an 80% certainty. Other states (New Jersey, Michigan, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Nevada and Massachusetts, along with the District of Columbia) have an 80 percent chance of reaching their peak in April.

The new projection counters the often-cited University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which predicted that deaths already peaked on Monday. The model from the University of Texas findings are slightly more grim. It forecasts an 80 percent chance that deaths will peak by May 7.

The new model accounts for more uncertainty, according to one of the head researchers, James Scott.

"Our model stands on the shoulders of the IHME model, but it corrects critical statistical flaws that led the IHME model to make many projections that, in retrospect, have turned out to be far too optimistic," he said in a UT-issued statement.

Lauren Ancel Meyers, one of the lead researchers, said in a news release that there is about a three- to four-week delay between when a person gets infected with the virus and when they are at risk for death. The new data suggests the benefits of social distancing are just now being seen, she said.

Meyers and her fellow researchers are sharing their findings with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.