California had largest number of job losses in US in March

JONATHAN LANSNER
THE ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER
April 17, 2020, 2:27PM
California officially lost 99,500 jobs in March, the worst drop in the nation — an early sign of the novel coronavirus’ economic destruction.

Federal job stats show jobs fell in 31 states in March, according to data derived from employer surveys taken in the first two weeks of a month. Texas (down 50,900 jobs) and New York (41,700) had the next-biggest jobs declines.

Note that the wave of layoffs that followed a rollout of “stay at home” orders did not surge until late March. In the four weeks ended April 11, 2.8 million Californians and 22 million Americans sought unemployment benefits. April and May job losses and unemployment rates, by this math, are expected to soar.

This was California’s largest one-month job declines since the Great Recession, dropping the statewide job count to 17.5 million. Since 2012, bosses statewide have added on average 31,000 jobs a month.

California’s jobless rate, taken from an early March survey of households, was 5.3% for the month — up from 3.9% in February. That’s the highest since December 2016. Unemployment rose in 29 states. The U.S. rate was up 0.9 percentage point in the month to 4.4%.

