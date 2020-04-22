Millennial workers in Sonoma County are feeling financial sting caused by the pandemic

Brandi Caulfield was in middle school in Santa Rosa the last time the economy collapsed. Her memories of the Great Recession in 2008 are fuzzy, but she does recall the stress it caused her family.

“I remember having a conversation with my mom and asking if she was going to lose her job,” she recalled. “I remember asking her that numerous times and just being worried.”

Although Caulfield’s mother wasn’t laid off, providing for her daughter as a single mom living paycheck to paycheck often was a struggle. It was around that time Caulfield decided she didn’t ever want to find herself in a similar financial predicament as an adult.

Now 23, she’s working toward her bachelor’s degree in city planning at Sonoma State University. She also had been holding down a part-time restaurant gig and a paid internship with the city of San Rafael. But after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out both of those jobs last month, her plan for making a better life for herself is on hold.

As the country faces an uncertain recovery from the economic carnage wrought by the global COVID-19 outbreak, younger adults like Caulfield are feeling the sting of a second “once-in-a-lifetime” recession. Many are scrambling to cover rent, make student loan payments and support their families — and appear largely unprepared to withstand the expected prolonged downturn.

In March, Sonoma County’s overall unemployment rate soared to 3.6%, the highest level in nearly three years. But that number only reflects 2,000 job losses the second week of March, before the county’s public health emergency stay-home order took effect on March 18. Almost 25,000 people in the county filed applications for unemployment benefits last month. For the entire country, that figure has grown to over 22 million.

While older people are more at risk of contracting the highly contagious virus, it’s younger workers with little to no savings who are often the most vulnerable financially. Those ages 22 to 37 tend to have accumulated less wealth, shoulder more student loan debt and are less likely to own a home than previous generations at the same age, according to a study by the Pew Research Center.

That disparity is far more pronounced for young adults without a college degree, who make up a majority of the millennial generation. Those without a college degree are more likely to work lower-paying jobs in industries including retail, restaurants and tourism, which have been among the hardest hit during the virus-induced shutdown of business and industry. Together, those large portions of the services sector make up about a quarter of the local economy in Sonoma County, said Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State.

“The slowness by which those industries are likely to emerge could be painful for younger adults,” Eyler said.

Violeta Gill, 32, was let go from her job at the front desk of the River Terrace Inn in Napa last month. That was about a week after her husband Rocco, who works for a private contracting company, had his hours slashed. The couple recently moved into an apartment in Rohnert Park with their two children and are anxious about paying rent.

“Even with us filing for unemployment, I’m very scared of not being able to make ends meet,” she said.