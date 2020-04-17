True fatality rate of coronavirus remains unknown

With government officials debating how and when to reopen the economy, a fundamental question about the coronavirus pandemic remains unanswered: Just how deadly is this disease?

The "case fatality rate" of covid-19 varies wildly from country to country and even within nations from week to week. In Germany, fewer than three out of every 100 people with confirmed infections have died. In Italy the rate is almost five times higher, according to official figures.

Singapore, renowned for its careful testing, contact tracing and isolation of patients, saw only 10 deaths out of 4,427 cases through April 16. That yields a strikingly low case fatality rate of 0.2%.

In the United States, the case fatality rate has steadily ticked upward, from about 1.35% in late March to over 4% on April 15, according to figures compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate saw another spike to nearly 5% Thursday because of a large wave of "probable" deaths reported in New York City.

This does not mean that the disease itself is getting deadlier, though. Covid-19 typically takes weeks to become severe enough to kill a patient, and the rising rate may reflect the disease's gradual progression, combined with discoveries of additional deaths.

Without widespread testing to find out how many people have been infected, it remains impossible to determine precisely the lethality of the virus in any given community or demographic group. Researchers know that many infections result in no symptoms.

In Michigan, whose official case fatality rate has surged to 7.2%, public health experts and elected officials say they need more tests and better data.

"Honestly, we talk about this every day," said Detroit's EMS medical director Robert Dunne. "That's something we're all wondering. What's the actual case fatality rate?"

The testing shortfalls and other weaknesses in public health surveillance have also sparked concerns that there are jurisdictions that are missing large numbers of covid-19 deaths. In some instances, officials have increased their numbers after redefining what counts as a coronavirus-related death. On Friday, China acknowledged that many people in Wuhan died at home from undiagnosed covid-19 in the early days of the outbreak, and the government raised the Wuhan death toll by 50%, from 2,579 to 3,869.

European countries such as France and Spain have noted that "all-cause mortality," especially in the elderly, has been unusually high during the pandemic.

A case fatality rate is the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases. But in this global crisis, both the numerator and the denominator are fuzzy.

"You need to do more testing," said Teena Chopra, associate professor of medicine at Wayne State University's division of infectious diseases. Without testing, she said, public health experts are forced "to live in an unknown world, and an unknown environment."

In the early days of the outbreak in China, scientists around the world realized that this was a remarkably contagious virus that could lead to a pandemic. But they were cautious about drawing a parallel with the 1918 influenza pandemic.

The two pandemics were caused by completely different viruses, and their deadliness depends on many factors, including the vulnerability of the population. The 1918 pandemic occurred when viral diseases were not well understood, medical interventions remained primitive, and many nations were mired in a terrible, preoccupying war that led to a censoring of news about the contagion.