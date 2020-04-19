Subscribe

Tracking the spread of coronavirus globally and in Sonoma County

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 19, 2020, 8:45AM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

The first reports on the worldwide coronavirus pandemic were scattered and few, starting with brief bulletins from a remote part of China in December. The news began to spread sporadically during January as the virus turned up in other countries.

By February, concern increased as the first coronavirus death outside China was reported. In March, the international news became a local story, with the report of the first Sonoma County resident diagnosed with the disease. Now the updates are coming in hourly, as the county, state and federal governments move to address the threat.

This timeline, which includes reporting from Press Democrat news services, illustrates how the pace of the reports and responses have quickened month by month, and now day by day.

Dec. 31

The government in Wuhan, China, says health authorities are treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause. Days later, researchers in China identify a new virus that had infected dozens of people in Asia. Officials at the time say there is no evidence that the virus is readily spread by humans. Health officials in China say they are monitoring the disease.

Jan. 11

Chinese state media report the first known death from an illness caused by the virus, which has infected dozens of people. The 61-year-old man who died was a regular customer at a market in Wuhan where the illness is believed to have originated. He had previously been found to have abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease. The report of his death comes not long before one of China’s biggest holidays, when hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Jan. 20

Other countries, including the United States, confirm cases. The first confirmed cases outside mainland China occur in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, according to the World Health Organization’s first situation report. The first confirmed case in the United States comes the next day in Washington state, where a man in his 30s developed symptoms after returning from a trip to Wuhan.

Jan. 30

WHO declares a “public health emergency of international concern” in response to thousands of new cases emerging in China. A foreign ministry spokeswoman in China says her government would continue to work with WHO and other countries to protect public health. The U.S. State Department warns travelers to avoid China.

Jan. 31

The Trump administration restricts travel from China. An executive order suspends entry into the United States by any foreign nationals who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, excluding the immediate family members of American citizens or permanent residents. By this date, 213 people have died and nearly 9,800 have been infected worldwide.

Feb. 2

The first coronavirus death, a 44-year-old man in the Philippines, is reported outside China. By this point, more than 360 people have died.

Feb. 7

A Chinese doctor who tried to raise alarm about the novel coronavirus dies. Dr. Li Wenliang is hailed as a hero by many for his warning to colleagues in late December that a cluster of infections could spin out of control. The doctor, whose comments were published online, was warned by police for speaking out. He has since been exonerated by the Chinese government, which issued a “solemn apology” to his family.

Feb. 24

A passenger who had been quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield after contracting coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is transferred for quarantine to an undisclosed Sonoma County hospital. Though the patient has tested positive for the virus, they are displaying no symptoms. That person has since left the area.

MARCH 2

A Sonoma County resident who recently returned from a cruise on the Grand Princess to Mexico is the first local person to test positive for coronavirus, prompting county health officials to declare a local public health emergency. The resident was one of 78 people from Sonoma County who took the cruise. A second passenger from the cruise living locally would later test positive for the virus.

MARCH 3

A Placer County man, 71, who fell ill with COVID-19 on the Grand Princess cruise dies, becoming the first death from the illness in California.

MARCH 4

Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency designed to ramp up efforts to combat the coronavirus.

MARCH 6

The first coronavirus test kit for use by Sonoma County hospitals arrives. The Sonoma County Farm Bureau cancels its annual Ag Days celebration at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, among the first set of local cancellations related to the coronavirus.

MARCH 8

Italy locks down 16 million people, roughly a quarter of its population, in an attempt to prevent coronavirus from spreading. The U.S. death toll rises to 21, nearly all of them connected to a nursing home in Washington state.

MARCH 9

The Grand Princess cruise ship, with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus among about 2,400 people on the ship, is allowed to dock in Oakland, where its passengers will be processed and quarantined at sites around the U.S. The ship, set to return from a round-trip voyage to Hawaii, was held off the coast of San Francisco for two days while federal, state and local officials worked to develop a plan for its passengers. The S&P 500 stock index loses about 8% of its value. Italy expands its lockdown to the entire country.

MARCH 11

The World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a global pandemic. President Donald Trump suspends most travel from continental Europe to the United States during an address from the White House. The National Basketball Association suspends its season indefinitely after Rudy Gobert, a player for the Utah Jazz, tests positive for coronavirus.

MARCH 12

The National Collegiate Athletic Association cancels its spring basketball tournaments, March Madness. Major League Baseball postpones the start of its season and the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer suspend their seasons. Disneyland closes and Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College suspend classes. The stock market posts its worst one-day loss since 1987, with the S&P 500 losing 9.5% of its value.

MARCH 13

President Trump declares a national emergency and announces he will free up $50 billion in federal resources to combat coronavirus. Sonoma County’s public health officer bans family visits to senior care facilities and public gatherings with more than 250 people.

MARCH 14

Sonoma County reports its first case of coronavirus not linked to a cruise ship or travel to China. The first person to contract COVID-19 locally is identified as a Rohnert Park Health Center employee. Public school districts in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Sonoma and Healdsburg announce they will not resume classes immediately after spring break. Spain joins Italy in implementing a national lockdown.

MARCH 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for the closure of bars, winery tasting rooms, nightclubs and brewpubs, and tells restaurants to reduce their occupancy by half. He calls it a “pragmatic response to the moment.”

MARCH 16

Six Bay Area counties, but not Sonoma County, tell all residents to stay home and that only essential errands and travel to jobs considered essential are allowed. Newsom orders restaurants statewide to close dining rooms, limiting food sales to takeout or delivery only.

MARCH 17

Sonoma County officials order all residents to stay home. Sonoma County’s public health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, orders residents to stay home — apart from crucial errands — and limits all but essential business and government operations. The mandatory and unprecedented directive goes into effect a minute after midnight on March 18.

MARCH 18

As Sonoma County awakens to empty streets and closed businesses, the BottleRock music festival in Napa is postponed. The sold-out eighth annual event, originally scheduled for May 22-24 in downtown Napa, has been moved to the weekend of Oct. 2-4 because of concerns for public safety.

MARCH 19

Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay home. California’s 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise, the governor says.

MARCH 20

The first person infected with coronavirus dies in Sonoma County as New York and Illinois tell all residents to stay home, meaning 1 in 5 Americans is now under a shutdown order.

MARCH 21

On the first weekend following Sonoma County’s stay-at-home order, thousands of people flock to the county’s beaches, from Jenner’s Goat Rock Beach to Dillon Beach, and Bodega Bay is overwhelmed with visitors. Sonoma County officials raise the alarm that proper social distancing must be maintained.

MARCH 23

All parks in Sonoma County are closed to the public. The order includes all city, county, state and federal parks, and comes as health officials try to further enforcement of social-distancing practices.

MARCH 24

Senate leaders and the White House strike an agreement on a $2.2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and the health care system. Three Santa Rosa police officers and a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy test positive for COVID-19.

MARCH 25

The Sonoma County Office of Education recommends schoolchildren be kept out of the classrooms through May 1, and all school districts in the county adopt that recommendation, extending home learning through that date, at least.

MARCH 26

Oakmont marks its first positive test for coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Sonoma County to 49.

MARCH 27

Sonoma County health officials announce that nearly half of the county residents to test positive for the coronavirus are between the ages of 18 and 49.

MARCH 28

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s newly installed health officer, said she’s confident the measures being taken will pay off in the long run. “There will be relief from this, and we will look back and say, ‘Wow, it was a good thing we put those orders in place. Because we saved lives,’” she said.

MARCH 30

Coronavirus cases rise to 73 in Sonoma County, and a mail carrier tests positive for COVID-19.

MARCH 31

Veteran Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer dies from complications caused by the coronavirus. Armer, an American Canyon resident, was 43 and had served in the Santa Rosa Police Department for more than 20 years. She is the first Napa County resident to die from COVID-19. Also, Sonoma County extends its shelter-in-place advisory through May 3, with new restrictions.

APRIL 1

Sonoma County’s colleges and public schools make it official: students won’t return to campus this school year. Meanwhile, New York state continues breaking away as the American epicenter of the crisis, with the state’s death toll doubling in 72 hours to more than 1,900.

APRIL 2

Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, is removed as captain of the stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. The move comes days after Crozier sent a letter, leaked to the media, that implored his superior officers for more help as a coronavirus outbreak spread aboard the ship.

APRIL 3

Capt. Brett Crozier’s crew cheers him as he exits the Theodore Roosevelt. A massive motorcade pays tribute to fallen Santa Rosa officer Marylou Armer. Coronavirus cases in Sonoma County rise to 105.

APRIL 4

Public health officer Dr. Sundari Mase recommends that Sonoma County residents should cover their mouths and noses with scarves, bandannas or other makeshift masks when leaving the home for essential errands and duties, affirming recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

APRIL 5

The New York Times and others report that Brett Crozier, the Navy captain from Santa Rosa who was relieved of his command days earlier, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

APRIL 6

The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpasses 10,000. Overseas, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is admitted to an intensive care unit with coronavirus symptoms.

APRIL 7

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces that California has secured a monthly supply of 200 million N95 respiratory and surgical masks to help protect health-care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Also, the acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, resigns days after publicly disparaging Capt. Brett Crozier of Santa Rosa, the former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

APRIL 8

Sonoma County sees its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases with 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 83. Fifty-two of those first 83 patients had recovered.

APRIL 9

With more than 17 million Americans having filed for unemployment in a four-week span, the United States is experiencing the worst job loss since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, patients with lupus and other disorders are facing shortages of a key drug for their health — hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Donald Trump has touted numerous times in press briefings as a potential coronavirus treatment.

APRIL 10

Sonoma County sees its second death attributed to the coronavirus. The death comes three weeks after the first fatality linked to the coronavirus was reported. Health officials put stricter quarantine orders into place.

APRIL 11

The U.S. death toll surpasses 20,000 and becomes the world’s highest total of fatalities related to the coronavirus, surpassing Italy. Close to home, the Luther Burbank Rose Parade in Santa Rosa is canceled for the first time in 70 years. The 126th annual parade had been scheduled for May 18.

APRIL 12

As of Easter Sunday, Sonoma County confirms 147 county residents with the new coronavirus. Of those, 21 were hospitalized, 61 had recovered and two people had died.

APRIL 13

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, unveils a new requirement: everyone must wear a face covering when they go inside any building other than home, or when outside if unable to remain at least six feet away from others. The measures become official at the end of the week.

APRIL 14

Gov. Gavin Newsom lays out six goals to reach before the stay-at-home order in California can be lifted, including the ability to closely monitor and track potential cases and to prevent infection of high-risk people. Sonoma County will create its own strategies for lifting its shelter-in-place restrictions in part because the timing of the pandemic’s peak, projected to arrive in Sonoma County between May 28 and June 2, is several weeks later than statewide models.

APRIL 15

U.S. retail sales, which include purchases in stores and online as well as money spent at bars and restaurants, fell 8.7% from the previous month nationally, the Commerce Department announces. The decline is by far the largest in the nearly three decades the government has tracked the data.

APRIL 16

Federal data show that 22 million people have lost their jobs since the coronavirus outbreak reached the U.S., roughly the same number of jobs as were created over the previous 9½ years. After previously asserting he had the final say when states began to loosen shelter-in-place orders, President Donald Trump concedes that states will make their own decisions.

APRIL 17

A new rule requiring face coverings outside the home in Sonoma County goes into effect. President Trump takes to Twitter to urge residents of some states to defy shelter-in-place orders, tweeting, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” “LIBERATE MINNESOTA” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” as protesters in those states ignore rules requiring social distancing.

