State prisoner with coronavirus ends up at Ukiah mobile home park

Mendocino County’s fifth confirmed case of coronavirus came via a former state prisoner who, after being told he had been exposed to the coronavirus, was released early and traveled to Ukiah before local authorities discovered him, tested him and isolated him.

The former inmate, a man between the ages of 19 and 34, was exposed to the coronavirus while in the state prison in Chino and is one of roughly 3,500 inmates released early by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to curb the spread of COVID-19. The cramped nature of prison life makes social distancing, a key step to preventing the spread of the virus, exceedingly difficult.

State prison officials told the man, who has not shown symptoms, that he needed to self-isolate prior to releasing him, according to a Mendocino County news release. But while it appears the man was supposed to be in Stanislaus County, he ended up in Ukiah, living with an aunt in a mobile home park, according to county officials.

Authorities in Stanislaus County alerted Mendocino County of the situation, and local officials “all acted as fast as is humanly possible when this unacceptable example of ‘state prison inmate dumping’ came to light,” Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster’s office said in a Facebook post.

Eyster and Sheriff Matt Kendall asked to speak with Newsom on Friday afternoon about the state’s response “but apparently that request was denied or just not possible,” Eyster’s post said.

“Which leaves glaring questions still to be answered — why is it appropriate to give a state prison inmate a health notice that he may have been exposed to the virus and must undergo a 14-day period of quarantine, but then early release that person the very next day with full knowledge that the quarantine period had not been successfully completed, especially with somebody the state prison authorities expected would be living a transient lifestyle in Stanislaus County?” Eyster’s post said. “What could possibly go wrong?”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday night.

Local public health authorities found the former inmate and had him tested by sending a sample to the public health lab in Santa Rosa. He’s since been removed from the mobile home park and is being put up in a hotel where he’s self-quarantining. Mendocino County public health officials are now working to determine who the man may have contacted.

The county’s four prior cases have fully recovered.