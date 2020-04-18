Texas man leaves wife, daughter behind to volunteer as a nurse in NY

Sometime that first night, after stacking another dead body into a refrigerated truck, Jim Mullen decided he wouldn't tell his wife everything.

Gina is a worrier, and deep down he knew she didn't agree with this. He had his own reasons for departing Dallas for New York on a volunteer nursing assignment April 3. But he hadn't just left his wife alone to care for their 2-year-old daughter. Gina, a doctor, is terrified of the novel coronavirus, and Jim's first critical care shift in four years would put him in what had become the epicenter of the pandemic. How would it change the family if Jim has the virus when he comes home? What if, in fact, he never does?

But here he was, on the first of 21 straight 12-hour nights, and before the emergency room doors opened at a hospital in the Bronx, an orientation leader welcomed newcomers to the "pits of hell." Jim walked in anyway, and immediately saw a patient drooling blood onto his chest, heard oxygen monitors sounding alarms in every direction, felt something he hadn't expected when he signed up three days earlier: fear.

"Maybe I should've stayed home," he'd remember thinking, and around that time someone told him to move the two bodies upstairs and a third one in the ER.

He wheeled down the first of them, and one of two trucks had been locked because it was full. When he opened the second truck's door, a pair of folded legs sprung toward him. There were so many body bags that he could barely step without grazing a hand, a leg, an ear. One of the zippers had failed, and when Jim looked down, he saw the face of a man who might've had a wife and daughter of his own.

He kept moving, looking forward to his call to Gina in a few hours. They'd agreed to talk every day as his workday ended and hers began. He already knew she'd ask what he'd seen.

And he'd tell her. He just wouldn't say how it made him feel.

- - -

The phone rings as Gina drives to work, a long day at the hospital ahead, and she smiles when Jim answers. She starts with a mea culpa: He may have been right all these years. Indeed, she does steal his pillows at night.

"I may be right?" he says in his Boston accent.

"I'm gonna hurt you," she says.

This is their morning routine now, and they're speaking to each other from what seems like different worlds. Gina is in Dallas, a sprawling city with comfortable - and colorless, she says - suburbs. Jim is working in two hospitals in a compressed city that's dense and chaotic - and stressful, he says - even under normal circumstances. They visited New York a few years ago for Gina's birthday, though not this New York, and Jim wants his wife to know what might be headed to the Metroplex, where she's the medical director of two large hospitals whose coronavirus peaks have yet to arrive.

"I see this as the future," Jim will say later, in one of several interviews. "This is what your city is going to look like if you don't do what you're supposed to do."

In their marriage, Gina is the meticulous planner and Jim is the carefree tough guy. She contemplates their future and braces for threats; he's more concerned about Netflix or the New England Patriots. Theirs is a relationship highlighted by differences, permanent and temporary, though at this moment there is one paralyzing but unspoken thing they have in common: Both are afraid Jim won't make it home.