Heavy use leads to closure of Mendocino Forest off-highway trails

The Mendocino National Forest has closed its off-highway vehicle trails to the public through April 30 to align with current government guidelines for social distancing.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture, the trails popular among off-highway motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle drivers were drawing increasingly heavy traffic. Also, there was concern that trail users stopping in communities adjacent to the forest could potentially expose rural residents to the coronavirus.

The closure is an interim measure. The Mendocino National Forest will continue to monitor the circumstances around COVID-19 to ensure the safety of its employees and visitors.