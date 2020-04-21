Subscribe

Where to get free or low-cost cloth masks in Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 3:05PM
Now that Sonoma County residents are required to wear face coverings in public, some locals are making and distributing cloth masks for little or no cost.

We've compiled a list of residents who are selling or giving away handmade cloth masks, and have included their cost and how to order them. If you'd like to be added to this list, email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Free Masks Sonoma Valley is a Facebook group that connects residents seeking free masks to people able to donate them. The group does not allow selling on the page, but will accept supply donations.

North Bay Sewists Unite is sewing face masks for medical and nursing home staff, grocery store employees and other front line workers. The masks are primarily made with cotton, have an optional pocket for a filter and have been machine washed. Click here to fill out a donation request form.

Kaitlyn Wetterau of Sebastopol is making three-layer cotton masks for $3, but payment is not necessary if you're facing financial challenges. Message her on Facebook for more information and to make an order.

Soledad Carranza Nunez of Windsor and her daughter, Ashiana Marie Nuñez, are making single-layer ($5) and double-layer masks ($10). To order them, message her on Facebook here.

Diana Salazar Strong of Petaluma and her daughter are giving away handmade cloth masks for free, but they ask for a small donation to cover the cost of materials. Message her here for more information.

Countryside Rescue Adoption Center in Santa Rosa is selling $5 cloth masks as a fundraiser for the organization. They can be picked up at the animal rescue, 3410 Guerneville Road. Payments must be made in cash or by Venmo at @duhstracted.

Masks of Sonoma County is a Facebook group created by Maria Delgado, who is sewing cloth masks for adults ($12-$15) and children ($10). Each is made with cotton and contains a pocket for a filter. Click here for more information.

