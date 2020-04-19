Glen Ellen crash may be second involving same driver within minutes

A vehicle crash on Warm Springs Road near Glen Ellen brought down a utility pole Sunday morning, blocking the roadway just west of Sonoma Mountain Road, according to preliminary CHP reports.

One person was transported by ambulance to Sonoma Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries, emergency dispatchers said.

A witness told the CHP the 9:13 a.m. incident was the second consecutive crash involving the same vehicle. The same driver reportedly hit a fence on Bennett Valley Road about three miles away, minutes before striking what appeared to be an AT&T pole, the CHP said.

No other information was immediately available. Check back later for updates.

