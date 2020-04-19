Protesters fed up with coronavirus stay-home orders rally in downtown San Diego

One month into a statewide stay-home order that has upended daily life as we know it, protesters took to the downtown streets Saturday and demanded that California reopen.

"I think at [this] point people have had enough and they want to get back to work again," said retired Point Loma resident Darla Clark, noting many of her friends have lost their jobs. "This is definitely where the cure is going to be worse than the disease."

The rally, which mirrored several others staged across the nation in the last week, ignored repeated calls from health experts and local public officials to keep the restrictions in place for potentially several weeks longer to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The "Freedom Rally" drew at least 200 people — many carrying American flags and posters and wearing Trump 2020 hats. Most were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. An unknown number of additional protesters chose to stay in their vehicles and drove by honking and waving U.S. flags from their windows.

Protesters demanded that businesses, schools, churches, parks and beaches be reopened. Many expressed that the coronavirus was "a flu" and pointed to the low number of positive cases in the region and state.

On Saturday, the county reported that the number of locals to test positive for the coronavirus had risen to 2,213 cases.

The number of hospitalizations, at 537 people, inches closer to a quarter of the locals who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of local residents to succumb to the virus grew by one, a 58-year-old man, with total fatalities reaching 71. That accounts for about 3% of the local cases.

California public health officials Saturday also released the names of 261 skilled nursing facilities with at least one coronavirus infection case, a list that includes 11 sites in San Diego County.

Locally, those with the highest number of cases among patients were both in El Cajon: Country Hills Post-Acute, with 19 patients, and Bradley Court, with 12. Several sites reported no patients but at least one healthcare worker had contracted the virus.

San Diego's protest happened a day after President Trump tweeted "LIBERATE" in reference to three other states with Democratic governors.

The event's host, Naomi Israel, encouraged demonstrators in a Facebook post to tweet at the president, who "mentioned last night that we have the right to peacefully assemble and protest against the governors orders!"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press conference Saturday that the protests were not surprising and he imagines there will be more.

"I just want to encourage people, when you practice your free speech — which I don't embrace, I celebrate — just do so safely," Newsom said. "This virus knows no political ideology."

Five San Diego police officers stood watch over the two-hour protest, keeping their distance across the street.

Police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said officers were not looking to cite the protesters.

"We are balancing the need to enforce and citing people for not social distancing with the anger, frustration that people have for being quarantined the last month," Takeuchi said.

He said officers were keeping a cautious eye on the crowd to make sure no crimes such as vandalism were committed.

"We are going to allow people to protest and vent their frustration," Takeuchi said. "We hope that the crowd dissipates quickly so we can prevent further spread of this virus in the community."