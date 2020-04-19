Tech multimillionaires fund campaign to test every resident of Bolinas for coronavirus

BOLINAS — In the 1970s, this remote seaside village gained a measure of notoriety when the quirky characters who lived here successfully halted new development and became the subject of the book, “The Town that Fought to Save Itself.”

Now, nearly 50 years later, the Marin County town is fighting to save itself once again — this time from the threat of coronavirus. Starting Monday, a privately-funded guerrilla-style operation will be underway to test the entire town of 1,680 people for the deadly virus. It’s an extraordinarily rare privilege at a time when most of the country is desperate to get a handle on the extent of infection, but hamstrung by a lack of available tests.

But this time, instead of counterculture hippies taking the lead, it’s the high-tech multimillionaires — including a venture capitalist whose wife founded Flickr, a biotech entrepreneur and the founder of Zynga games — who either live or have weekend homes in this reclusive village an hour north of San Francisco.

“It’s this question of, well, do you just sit around and wait for the federal government to do something or do you try to take action and help?” said Jyri Engestrom, 42, the venture capitalist who has spearheaded the local effort along with Cyrus Harmon, who has raised his children here and founded the startup Olema Pharmaceuticals to find new treatments for breast cancer.

There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in town, but about half the residents are older than 60 and at higher risk from the virus. And Engestrom was particularly frustrated when one of the community’s first responders became sick with coronavirus symptoms, but because he had no direct connection with someone who tested positive, he couldn’t be tested himself.

Like the isolated, wealthy communities of Telluride, Colorado, and Fisher Island, Florida, Bolinas has leveraged its wealth and connections to give its residents something for free that most Americans aren’t getting at all.

Along with an enthusiastic cadre of local volunteers, organizers here are launching the drive-through, four-day testing project on a dirt lot next to the volunteer fire station.

The town is partnering with scientists at UCSF, who will return results within 72 hours to determine who is actively infected, who has been infected and who is still at risk. If people test positive — even if they show no symptoms — Dr. Anna O’Malley from the local medical clinic will encourage them to isolate themselves. The information can help combat the spread of the virus and be used by UCSF as a model for other communities as politicians decide when and how to reopen a country and economy that has been on lockdown for a month.

UCSF will be launching a similar effort Thursday in San Francisco’s largely Latino Mission District, where it hopes to test 5,700 people. Beginning in early May, UC Berkeley will be testing 5,000 people across several East Bay communities.

So why Bolinas?

“Why not Bolinas? It’s a terrific place. A community expressed the motivation and willpower to partner with the scientific community and policymakers to get this information,” said Dr. Diane Havlir, UCSF infectious disease specialist who is one of the leaders of the testing effort.

“Wealthy people? Whatever. It’s a motivated community.”