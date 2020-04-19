Subscribe

Michelle Obama will read your kids a story by video on Mondays

TRACY BROWN
LOS ANGELES TIMES
April 19, 2020, 12:01PM
Get ready for storytime with Michelle Obama.

Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids announced Friday that the former first lady will be hosting a series of online read-alongs for a month of Mondays.

Obama will launch “Mondays With Michelle Obama” on April 20 by reading aloud “The Gruffalo,” written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. She’ll continue with other selections through May 11.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as first lady, with kids everywhere,” Obama said in a statement Friday.

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”

A number of celebrities have spent time reading stories online for kids (and their parents) ever since schools began closing last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. California officials have said that the state’s public K-12 campuses are expected to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Obama’s four-week series also will feature readings of “There’s a Dragon in Your Book,” written by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott (April 27); “Miss Maple’s Seeds,” written and illustrated by Eliza Wheeler (May 4); and Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” (May 11).

“Mondays With Michelle Obama” is in collaboration with Penguin Random House’s “Read Together, Be Together” initiative and PBS Kids’ “Read-Along” efforts. The series will be livestreamed on PBS Kids’ Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Penguin Random House’s Facebook page each week at 9 a.m. Pacific and be available to view anytime after.

