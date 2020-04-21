Sonoma County health officer reports COVID-19 transmission in the community minimal

Striking an optimistic note, Sonoma County’s health officer said Monday the stay-at-home order that’s been in effect countywide since March 18 and related social distancing rules continue to suppress local spread of the new coronavirus.

Most of the county’s new cases, she said, are being discovered by tracing people who have contracted the virus after coming in close contact with a person already infected with COVID-19. Called “contact tracing,” it’s a targeted surveillance testing effort that has enabled local public health workers to better track and control the spread of the virus, Mase said during her daily press briefing.

Of the county’s confirmed 181 virus cases as of early Monday evening, 93 of them are the result of people coming in close contact with another person who contracted the infectious disease, according county public health figures. That’s 51% of all the cases confirmed in the county.

“We’re not seeing that many cases that are popping up in the community (where there is) no reason why they would have COVID,” Mase said, adding that, “we’re on the right path. Everyone needs to continue to cooperate with the shelter-in-place order.”

There are 34 cases, or 19% of the total, in which local residents contracted the highly contagious from an unknown source in the community, county figures show.

During the briefing, Mase discussed ways she could loosen some of the restrictions of her unprecedented shelter-in-place directive slated to last at least through May 3, but she gave no specific timetable for relaxing them.

County health department officials are working with the county parks department to evaluate the possibility of reopening some areas of local parks, she said.

“It’s something that we could monitor and enforce some of our other mitigation measures, so that is the one I’m looking at right now,” Mase said of the parks.