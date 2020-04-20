Police investigate shooting in north Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police were investigating a non-life-threatening shooting reported late Sunday night in north Santa Rosa.

Officers responding to an 11:18 p.m. call of a shooting near the Best Western Wine Country Inn and Suites on Hopper Avenue found a man on hotel property with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The man in his 40s, whose name police withheld because of “the violent nature of the crime and the fact that this investigation is still ongoing,” was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Violent Crimes Investigations team was to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encourage to call the investigators at 707-543-3590.