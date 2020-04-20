Subscribe

Police investigate shooting in north Santa Rosa

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2020, 8:05AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police were investigating a non-life-threatening shooting reported late Sunday night in north Santa Rosa.

Officers responding to an 11:18 p.m. call of a shooting near the Best Western Wine Country Inn and Suites on Hopper Avenue found a man on hotel property with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The man in his 40s, whose name police withheld because of “the violent nature of the crime and the fact that this investigation is still ongoing,” was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Violent Crimes Investigations team was to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encourage to call the investigators at 707-543-3590.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine