Police shoot, kill man wielding bat inside San Leandro Walmart store

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 20, 2020, 9:41AM
SAN LEANDRO — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a bat Saturday inside a Walmart store, the San Leandro Police Department said.

The shooting took place inside the entrance of the Walmart, Lt. Ted Henderson told KTVU.

Police were called to the store to investigate a report of a man holding a bat, the TV station reported. Officers said they received reports that the man was possibly attempting a robbery.

Once officers arrived, they determined that the man did not commit a robbery, but they tried to take the man into custody. Henderson could not offer an answer to KTVU on why officers were attempting to detain the man.

Two officers used their Tasers on the man, which they say did not have an effect, police said.

A 20-year veteran officer then shot the man one time, killing him, said police, who did not identify the man who was killed.

