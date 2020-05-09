Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

L uke Masi toddled up to a window clutching a rubber duck and held it up with the jerky motions of a 14-month-old just gaining control of his limbs. It is one of his favorite toys and he wanted the frail woman faintly smiling back at him from the other side to see it.

The encounter separated by glass was the first time Martha DeBower had seen her great-great-grandson walk. She was waiting for this moment for weeks, ever since her great-granddaughter Brenna Masi, Luke’s mom, told her he had taken his first steps. She watched cellphone video showing him ambling about upright.

But on a warm spring morning in April, five generations of the family gathered on the back deck of the west Santa Rosa care home where DeBower lives to say hello and catch up. It was the first reunion with their 106-year-old matriarch since the coronavirus forced everyone to stay at home.

Though separated by the closed window, the could still share tidbits and trade smiles.

And Luke didn’t shy from his moment. He danced, bounced a ball and at one point said “Up” — his signal that he wanted to get closer to the great-grandma who before the pandemic had held him in her lap. There was none of that today.

The coronavirus shelter-at-home orders are hard on working parents juggling jobs and their children’s schoolwork and people living alone without any face-to-face companionship. But change has been particularly brutal for the frail elderly, many isolated for safety reasons in their rooms with minimal socializing, in some cases not understanding what is going on or why visits have stopped. For their family members, it is painful not being able to check in on them and offer love and reassurance. And the elderly are more likely to be confounded by the technology that has made socializing possible for younger generations, who can hold virtual parties, have dates or carry on long conversations via Facetime, Zoom and other digital apps.

“It’s just so hard for her to see me. That I can’t come in doesn’t make any sense to her. I don’t look sick, but I’m wearing a mask,” said DeBower’s daughter, Deanna Bowers, who stops by several times a week for short visits with her centenarian mother. At 82, Bowers also is in a high-risk group for the virus that has killed more than 77,000 people in the U.S. Bowers is careful to sit 6 feet away from her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Elizabeth Bowers, and avoid touching her granddaughter and great-grandson. But she’s committed to keeping up this new ritual with her mother, even if there is a barrier between them and no chance to hold hands or play cards, one of her mother’s favorite pastimes.

It’s just so hard for her to see me. That I can’t come in doesn’t make any sense to her. I don’t look sick, but I’m wearing a mask. Deanna Bowers, whose 106-year-old mother, Martha DeBower, is isolated at a Santa Rosa care home

The anguish of not being able to see fragile loved ones is compounded by fear for many families. The confined space, shared staff, medical vulnerability of residents and the hands-on care make long-term care facilities hot spots for spreading a virus that is especially lethal for the elderly. At least 25,600 residents and workers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus, the New York Times reported Saturday, accounting for a third of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths. In California, that share is nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths, according to newly available state records.