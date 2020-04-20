Subscribe

Sonoma County asking for volunteers to make face masks

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2020, 3:05PM
Sonoma County is asking sewing enthusiasts to make and donate face coverings for emergency workers and others who don't have access to masks, now required by the county to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The emergency information website gives instructions for those who have the means to help.

Sewers are instructed to use cotton or other appropriate material to construct a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved mask design.

Although materials like elastic are scarce, the county encourages creativity to work around limitations.

The masks should be washed and kept in sanitary bags and delivered to the Salvation Army in Santa Rosa, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The website also has resources for residents to donate money and materials, volunteer and give blood during the coronavirus pandemic.

