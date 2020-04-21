With just five coronavirus cases, Mendocino County considers mask rule

Mendocino County residents would be required to wear masks inside any building except their homes under a proposed new rule, while the county considers testing raw sewage for the presence of the deadly coronavirus that has so far made a minimal impact in the rural county.

Dr. Noemi Doohan, who participated in a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, also proposed several measures relaxing her stay-at-home order, including permission for people to sing in livestreamed events, such as religious services, while capping such performances at four people who respect social distancing rules.

Two other proposals would allow residents to travel up to 10 miles from home for recreation and allow local nonessential businesses to deliver products to customers.

The facial covering mandate would provide “another layer of protection against COVID-19,” Doohan told the supervisors, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the virus that has struck 33,000 Californians and caused 1,223 fatalities.

When people go outside, they should “cover their nose and mouth with a cloth ... to prevent others from being infected,” said Doohan, the county’s interim health officer who is working from her home in San Diego.

Mendocino County, with 89,000 residents, reported its fifth COVID-19 case on Friday, attributed to a released convict, she said. The other four cases were travel-related, meaning none are the result of community contact, and none of the cases have involved hospital care.

Neighboring Lake County, with six cases in a population of 65,000, began testing untreated wastewater in March and found no viruses in the first two rounds but on the third round in early April samples from all four treatment plants tested positive, indicating the presence of the new coronavirus in the community, Doohan said.

“I want to see us do this testing” on a weekly basis, she said.

Mendocino County has conducted 492 coronavirus tests on people with just five positive results.

None of the proposals Doohan described Monday are official, as she is seeking public feedback before issuing any new orders Friday.

The face covering proposal would apply to anyone entering a building or any enclosed space other than their home, or while outdoors when a person can’t maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

People who go outdoors to walk, hike, run or ride a bike should bring along a face covering, the measure says, because exercise makes people “more forcefully expel airborne particles,” reducing the adequacy of the 6-foot separation.

The measure also suggests that people avoid buying “medical-grade masks,” such as N-95 respirators, which should be reserved for health care workers and other first responders.

About 90% of Mendocino County’s parks are closed, but a revision of the stay home order on April 10 allowed communities to open parks on a limited basis for walking, hiking and jogging.

The original order also prohibited singing during livestreamed events, a restriction that may be lifted but would still not allow playing woodwind instruments or harmonicas.

