Subscribe

Covelo man arrested in connection with 2 burglaries

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2020, 9:45PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Covelo man was arrested in connection with two burglaries at local businesses Friday.

Neil Bruce Waldron, 51, was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on charges of looting during a local or state emergency, burglary and violation of probation, the county sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

At 2:54 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at The Village Hearth in Covelo, where they found an open front door open and a broken window.

Deputies found a black color pellet rifle on the floor, which did not belong to the store. The store owner also reported that an Apple iPad was missing. The value of the stolen iPad and damage to the store was estimated to be $1,300, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies contacted Waldron because he was in the area at the time of the reported burglary, the sheriff’s office said. Officials learned that Waldron was on active summary probation out of Mendocino County and had prior arrests for commercial burglaries in Covelo.

Deputies then learned Keith’s Market in Covelo also had been burglarized. The store’s surveillance footage showed Waldron apparently holding a black pellet rifle, which deputies identified as the one found at The Village Hearth.

Surveillance footage also showed Waldron apparently shattering the glass to the front doors before he allegedly entered the business and took alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, the sheriff’s office said. The total value of the items taken was about $630.92, and the damage to the store was roughly $4,000.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine