Trump said he wasn’t in favor of bringing the passengers ashore for testing that would cause the official tally of infected Americans to surge.

“I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship,” Trump told reporters during a visit March 6 to the CDC in Atlanta.

The passengers were unloaded in Oakland anyway and sent to hospitals or placed in quarantine.

The worsening outlook — and the slow pace of testing — increased pressure on Trump to announce far-reaching additional measures.

“The bottom line: It is going to get worse,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified at a House committee hearing March 11, the same day the WHO labeled the virus a pandemic and the continuing losses in the stock market officially ended the longest bull market in U.S. history.

Hours later, in a rare prime-time address from the Oval Office, Trump said he was extending the travel restrictions to Europe, barring entry to foreign nationals who had been in parts of the continent within the previous 14 days. It was a measure some advisers had been urging him to take for weeks, a White House official said.

He urged that “older Americans should avoid nonessential travel” and said people in general should “stay home,” even as he continued to minimize the potential severity of the disease.

Wall Street futures dropped sharply after the speech, which came within minutes of the actor Tom Hanks announcing he had the disease and the National Basketball Association suspending its entire schedule.

One former White House official said the speech prompted an intervention from some of the Wall Street executives whom Trump most trusts: “Your press conferences and your Oval Office speech where you’re making light is not helping you,” the former official said, paraphrasing the message. “The markets know math and this is not a math thing. This is a science thing.”

The takeaway was clear: The usual playbook would not work with a pandemic.

“He can’t yell from the podium, ‘fake science,’ ” the former official said. “You’ve got to adjust and calibrate this.”

The speech marked the first sign that Trump intended to take over the White House messaging on the pandemic. But his continued downplaying of the coronavirus threat so alarmed Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the State Department’s top global health expert, that they decided they needed to shock him into taking action, according to a former health official close to Birx.

They showed him the findings of an alarming study by Imperial College London, an institution noted for its research into global health, that found an unchecked epidemic could infect 8 in 10 people and cause as many as 2.2 million U.S. deaths.

The day after their briefing, Trump declared a national emergency, freeing more than $40 billion in federal assistance for states.

Within days, the Pentagon, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies moved off the sidelines. State and local officials began shutting down schools and enforcing restrictions on contacts.

The virus was still spreading, and many weeks of upheaval, medical emergencies and human tragedy were to come. Over that time, Trump has vacillated on how long the nation’s social distancing rules should remain and who is to blame for the rising death toll.

But he has consistently maintained that his administration’s response was flawless, a “10 out of 10,” he told reporters at one news conference. Problems such as the slow rate of testing were not his fault.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” he said.

