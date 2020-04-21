Subscribe

Santa Rosa police searching for two missing boys

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 8:31AM
Updated 39 minutes ago

Santa Rosa police are seeking the public’s help in locating two pre-teen boys missing since Monday evening.

The boys, Wesley Auten, 10, and Isaac Flores, 12, were last seen leaving their residence on Dennis Lane about 6 p.m. Police said it is believed they left on their own with a white 50cc mini dirt bike.

Auten is white with long blond hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and black shirt and black pants.

Flores is also white with short black hair and hazel eyes. He is the same height and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Under Armor shirt and Adidas sweatpants.

The boys were last spotted near the 7-Eleven at 2100 West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police dispatch center at 707-528-5222.

