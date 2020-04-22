Subscribe

Sonoma County prepares to ramp up coronavirus testing after securing swabs

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 6:07PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Sonoma County public health workers are preparing this week to increase the amount of testing for the new coronavirus with special focus on high-risk groups such as health care workers and people who work and live in group care facilities, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said.

Expected to begin this weekend, the new testing is possible because of a shipment of 5,000 swabs the county recently received, a key tool for collecting specimens that has been in short supply nationwide.

Mase said the county was able to buy 10,000 swabs through online retail giant Amazon and is expecting to get the second shipment soon.

“We’re going to start testing widely this weekend,” Mase said.

The county has not published new data on test results today.

As of Monday, 182 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sonoma County, including 93 active cases, 87 people who have recovered and two people who have died.

There were 14 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Sonoma County hospitals, including two people who tested positive and another 12 patients suspected of having the disease, according to the California Department of Public Health. Of those, six people suspected to have COVID-19 were being treated in intensive-care units, the state data showed.

“We’re not seeing as many hospitalizations because of shelter-in-place and how effective it’s been,” Mase said, referring to the county’s isolation order.

Tuesday, Mase highlighted the factors that put people at a greater risk of having serious complications from the coronavirus, especially those with compromised immune systems from underlying diseases.

Identifying and broadcasting risk factors is part of an increasingly targeted approach to battling community transmission of the virus in the county, where the number of new cases are far below earlier projections by epidemiological models.

Diabetes, significant overweight, cancer, liver and kidney diseases and other health conditions add risks for people at any age, she said. All people who are age 65 and older and anyone living in a group care facility have a greater chance of having serious outcomes should they contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to Mase.

“If you smoke, please consider this might be a good time to quit smoking,” said Mase, who said smoking reduces lung capacity.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine