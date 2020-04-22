Sonoma County prepares to ramp up coronavirus testing after securing swabs

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Sonoma County public health workers are preparing this week to increase the amount of testing for the new coronavirus with special focus on high-risk groups such as health care workers and people who work and live in group care facilities, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said.

Expected to begin this weekend, the new testing is possible because of a shipment of 5,000 swabs the county recently received, a key tool for collecting specimens that has been in short supply nationwide.

Mase said the county was able to buy 10,000 swabs through online retail giant Amazon and is expecting to get the second shipment soon.

“We’re going to start testing widely this weekend,” Mase said.

The county has not published new data on test results today.

As of Monday, 182 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sonoma County, including 93 active cases, 87 people who have recovered and two people who have died.

There were 14 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Sonoma County hospitals, including two people who tested positive and another 12 patients suspected of having the disease, according to the California Department of Public Health. Of those, six people suspected to have COVID-19 were being treated in intensive-care units, the state data showed.

“We’re not seeing as many hospitalizations because of shelter-in-place and how effective it’s been,” Mase said, referring to the county’s isolation order.

Tuesday, Mase highlighted the factors that put people at a greater risk of having serious complications from the coronavirus, especially those with compromised immune systems from underlying diseases.

Identifying and broadcasting risk factors is part of an increasingly targeted approach to battling community transmission of the virus in the county, where the number of new cases are far below earlier projections by epidemiological models.

Diabetes, significant overweight, cancer, liver and kidney diseases and other health conditions add risks for people at any age, she said. All people who are age 65 and older and anyone living in a group care facility have a greater chance of having serious outcomes should they contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to Mase.

“If you smoke, please consider this might be a good time to quit smoking,” said Mase, who said smoking reduces lung capacity.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.